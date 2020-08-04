The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WILLIAM K. ADKINS SR., 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Roberta Thornton Adkins, died Aug. 1, at home. He was a mason with Independent Brick and Block. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Thursday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
ALICE MAE AGEE, 83, of Huntington, widow of Billy Ray Agee, died Aug. 1 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a retired secretary working in the insurance business. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 8, at Chapman’s Mortuary. Friends may visit after 1 p.m. Saturday. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BOBBY LEE BYRD, 87, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 3. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 6, at Harvey's Creek Cemetery, Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is handling arrangements.
LUCY FRANCES KNIGHT CALDWELL, 96, of Huntington, widow of Alfred Azel Caldwell, died Aug. 2. She retired from Perry Norvell Shoe Company. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 9, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Caldwell Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Sunday. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.
WILLIAM HENRY FERGUSON JR., 56, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, husband of Dorothy Ferguson, died Aug. 1 at home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3:30 p.m. Aug. 8 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOANNE FILLINGER, 74, of Gallipolis, Ohio, wife of Fred E. Fillinger, died July 29 in OSU Wexner Medical Center. She was a retired hairdresser. Funeral service will be 6:30 p.m. Aug. 7 at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Visitation will be from 4 to 6:30 p.m. before the service. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
STACEY LYNN FLEEMAN, 43, of Huntington, wife of Jason Fleeman, died July 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a secretary at Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted noon Aug. 7 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before the service on Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MARY JOAN GUE, 72, of Barboursville, died Aug. 1. She retired from the Cabell County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 6, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VIRGINIA SUE HARMON of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 31. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Forest Hills Cemetery, Flatrock, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
GLENNA JEAN KOUNS, 75, of Ironton, wife of Jerry G. Kouns, died Aug. 2 in harbor Health Care of Ironton. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Community Cemetery. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
RUBY FAYE MOORE, 81, of Lesage, died Aug. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Graveside services will be private. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES BRADFORD ROACH, 76, of Ironton, widower of Sharon Haynes Roach, died Aug. 1 at home. He had been a rigger at AK Steel. Graveside service will be 9:30 a.m. Aug. 6 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. There is no public visitation. Donations are suggested to Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
JOHN L. SELLARDS, 82, of Huntington, husband of Rose Maxine Sellards, died Aug. 2 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Service Warehouse. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 6 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Burial will follow. Friends may visit with family after 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the cemetery. www.chapmans-mortary.com.
LINDA LEE NANCE SUITER, 74, of Coal Grove, Ohio, widow of Jesse A. Suiter, died Aug. 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She retired from the Lawrence County Treasurer’s office as a clerk. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Zoar Cemetery, Coal Grove. Visitation will be one hour before service. Donations are suggested to the Linda Suiter Memorial Fund c/o Sharon Baptist Church, 2010 S 5th St., Ironton 45638. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
GROVIE MAE RICE TAYLOR, 96, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 1. Graveside services will be at noon July 6 at Yauger Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is assisting the family.
JOSIE CLARA BURNS TRIPLETT, 78, of Branchland, W.Va., died Aug. 4. A graveside service will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 7 at the Burns Family Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
CARL DEAN TUMBLESON, 77, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He retired from the Arizona Department of Transportation MVD. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Aug. 8, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.