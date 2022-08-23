The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Saturday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
KENNA FRANKLIN ALIFF, 75, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Linda Kay Adkins Aliff, died Aug. 20 at home. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 26 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery. schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA ASEBES, 83, of Holden, W.Va., widow of John T. Asebes, died Aug. 19. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 24 at the #7 Holden Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Chapmanville, W.Va.
IRMA MAE BAISDEN, 92, of Ladson, S.C., formerly of Red Jacket, W.Va., died Aug. 22. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Might Eighth Air Force Museum in Pooler, Ga. Arrangements by J. Henry Stuhr Inc., West Ashley Chapel. A memorial message may be sent to the family by visiting www.jhenrystuhr.com.
FRANCES LOUISE BALL, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 19 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 27 at New Hope United Methodist Church, Princeton, W.Va. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Park, Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to New Hope United Methodist Church, 4225 New Hope Rd., Princeton, 24740 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY ARLENE LEWIS BOYD, 84, of Ashland, wife of Willis Keith Boyd, died Aug. 20. Funeral service will be 11 am. Aug. 27 at Russell (Ky.) First Baptist Church. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Private burial will follow. Arrangements have been directed by Lazear Funeral Home, Ashland.
BETTY SUE DEMENT, 53, of Huntington, companion of David Williams, died Aug. 20 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. ehallfuneralhome.com.
NELLIE JANE CALDWELL FERGUSON, 90, of Kenova, widow of Ernest W. Ferguson, died Aug. 22 at home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Kellogg Independent Holiness Church of God, 4430 Piedmont Rd., Huntington, 25704. Arrangements are incomplete at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.
RUTH FLEMING, 83, of Chapmanville, W.Va., widow of Sidney Fleming, died Aug. 20. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 25 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville. Burial in Workman Cemetery, Harts, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 24 at the funeral home.
DAVID WILLIAM HAGER, 33, of Milton died Aug. 18. There will be a memorial service at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
RICKEY D. HALL, 67 of Switzer, W.Va., formerly of Lowell, Mass., father of Shawn Hall of Switzer, died Aug. 18 in Trinity Healthcare Services in Logan, W.Va. Memorial service at 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Omar Community Church. Burial in St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Chelmsford, Mass., at a later time. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, is directing arrangements.
KENNETH EUGENE MATNEY, 69, of Pecks Mill, W.Va., brother of Carolyn Sue King of Pecks Mill, died Aug. 21. He retired from Walmart at Southridge. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 26 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
LEE KENNY MILLER II, 59 of Spurlockville, W.Va., son of Christine Wandling of Griffithsville, W.Va., died Aug. 20. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 25 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Adkins-Hill Cemetery, Palermo, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
EDWARD CLIFTON PETTY JR., of Hurricane, W.Va., husband of Rita Aileen Templeton Petty, died Aug. 21. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Aug. 26 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MERRILL RAY SANDERS of Ironton, husband of Judith Wood Sanders, died Aug. 22 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a carpenter. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 25 at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Providence Church Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Donations may be made to Ironton in Bloom, P.O. Box 4599, Ironton, 45638. Phillips Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
TRACIE SHEPHARD, 49, of New Albany, Ind., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 19 in Baptist Health Hospital in New Albany. There will be a celebration of life will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Aug. 26 at VFW Post #9738 in Guyandotte. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is directing arrangements. ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAULA JEAN THOMAS-PRINE SPECK, 65, of Ironton died Aug. 18 in King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a Certified Nursing Aide at Bryant's Nursing Home, Ironton. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DOROTHY CHRISTINE TURNER-LACY, 78, of Huntington, died Aug. 14, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 29 at Johnson Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JOHN FRANKLIN WALTERS, 80, of Kenova, father of Daniel Lee Walters, died Aug. 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He retired from The Herald-Dispatch. There will be no public service. Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.