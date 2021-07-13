The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DESMEL "EBO" EDWARD ADKINS, 85, of Branchland, W.Va., died July 11. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. July 16 at Bethlehem United Baptist Church. Burial will be in Marion Adkins Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 15 at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DEBORAH L. ANSON, 57, of Ironton, sister of Norman Anson, Mike Anson and Teresa Cade, all of Ironton, died July 12 in Southern Ohio Medical Center Hospice, Portsmouth, Ohio. She worked at Tri-States Industries. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 16 at Wurtland (Ky.) Freewill Baptist Church; burial following in Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Arrangements are directed by Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROY LEE BAKER, 80 of La Quinta, Calif., formerly of Huntington died April 25. He worked for the Harris Corporation in Florida. Graveside services were conducted at 11 a.m. on July 12 at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington, assisted the family with arrangements. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
EVA BARE, 88, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Carmie Cremeans and Cecil Bare, died July 12. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 16 at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
ROBERT ALAN "FREEBIRD" BLAKE II, 53, of Barboursville, son of Brenda and Donald McKenzie of Barboursville and Robert Blake of Huntington, died July 10. Funeral service will be at 6 p.m. July 14 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GARNETT LOUISE CARVER, 82, of Minford, Ohio, died July 12 in Southern Ohio Hospice Care Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 16 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Mollett Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
PAMELA CAROL COOPER, 62, of Barboursville, died July 9 at home. Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted at 2 p.m. July 16 at Our Lady of Fatima. Entombment will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ROBERT KENT CREWS III, 64, of Huntington died July 10 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DAVY J. CROCKETT, 65, of Interlachen, Fla., husband of Diane Christopher Crockett, died July 3 in North Florida Regional Medical Center , Gainesville, Fla. He was an over-the-road truck driver. Services will be at 11 a.m. July 17 at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Crockett Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on July 16 at the funeral home.
JESSEA WADE EMERY, 29, of Pensacola, Fla., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 20 in Florida. He worked at Auto Network. There will be a celebration of life form 1 to 3 p.m. July 17 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhomehome.com.
JANET AUSTIN FOSTER, 73, of Kenova, wife of Steven Foster, died July 12 at home. There will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JEFFREY BRANDON FOUT, 39, of Waterloo, Ohio, son of Kimberly Poston Fout, died July 9. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 15 at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Old Baptist Cemetery, 16688 County Road 2, Scottown, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
LINDA FAYE PHILLIPS KAZEE, 71, of South Point, Ohio, died July 10 at home. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. July 14 at Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
DANNY ROY LUCAS, 56, of East Lynn, son of Peggy Sue McClellan of Wayne, died July 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was a cabinet builder and installer with Watts Woodworking. Funeral service 2 p.m. July 12 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne Burial in te Lucas Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
RUSSELL WILLIAM ROWSEY, 82 of Brooksville, Fla. formerly of Huntington, husband of Amy Rebecca Dixon Rowsey, died July 11. He was a retired salesman with Service Pump. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 16 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
FRANKLIN ELLIS SAMPSON, 88, of Huntington, widower of Bernie Lou Harlan Sampson, died July 8 at home. He was a retired Civil Engineer with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Arrangement are incomplete at this time. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CLIFFORD R. THORNTON, 91, Gallipolis, Ohio, widower of Margaret Aldridge Thornton, died July 12 in Holzer Senior Care Center. He retired from Ohio Valley Electric Corporation. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. July 15 at held at Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio. Burial will follow in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers donations are suggested to https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or God’s Hands at Work, P.O. Box 68, Vinton, OH 45686. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
BETTY LOU ADKINS TRENT, 75 of Huntington, wife of Ted Talvin Trent, died July 11 in Harbor Healthcare, Ironton. She was a retired clerk from the Prestera Center. Funeral service will be 9:30 a.m. July 15 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com
COLIN RUSSELL WILKES, 42, of Huntington, son of Walter Wilkes and Nancy Gordon, died July 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. A celebration of life will be held from 5 until 7 p.m. on July 15 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JENNIFER LYNN SELLARDS YUHAS, 64, of Wayne, widow of Stephen Joseph Yuhas Jr., died July 11 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She had worked as a beautician. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. July 18 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.