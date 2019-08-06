The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DEBRA DARLENE CONLEY, 61, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Danny Conley, died Aug. 4 at King's Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ESTHER EILEEN HART, 85, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, widow of Earl Hart, died Aug. 3 at her residence. She was retired from Goodyear Atomic Plant. Private graveside service will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
CHARLES EDWARD HELMS, 66, of Stone, Ky., died Aug. 4 at Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home; burial at Mt. View Memory Gardens. Visitation was held 6-9 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at the funeral home.
MARION SUFONG JACKSON, widow of Sylvester Jackson, died Aug. 1. She was retired from Huntington State Hospital. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at St. Peter Claver Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BETSEY LEE, 72, of Ashland, Ky., wife of James Lee, died Aug. 4. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Community Hospice, First Presbyterian Church of Ashland Window Restoration Fund or APCA New York. www.steenfuneralhome.com
XAVIER SCOTT MICHAEL, infant son of Sherri Michael, died Aug. 2 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Memorial service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Chapman's Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JAMES MARTIN ROE, 53, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 2 at his residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RONA SLONE, 44, of Hindman, Ky., died Aug. 4 at Hazard ARH. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Nelson Frazier Funeral Home; burial at Slone Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-9 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday at the funeral home. www.nelsonfrazierfuneralhome.com
SAMANTHA ANN STARR, 28, of Huntington, died Aug. 1. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Franklin Cemetery.
LILA G. YATES, 82, widow of Donald Yates, died Aug. 2 at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital. She was retired from Key Plastics. Funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Aug. 9 at Calvary Pentecostal Church; burial at Marion National Cemetery. Visitation will be 9 a.m. prior to the service. Memorials can be made to Christian Life Tabernacle. www.keplingerfuneralhome.com