JONATHAN PAUL DORSEY, 63, of Shoals, W.Va., died Feb. 4 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was an employee of Woodlands Retirement Community. Celebration of Life will be 1 p.m. Thursday at a private address. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to a charity of one's choice. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
KENNETH A. MASON, 37, of Ashland, Ky., died Feb. 7 at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking donations be made to the funeral home.
CARL T. THACKER, 78, of Glenwood, W.Va., died Feb. 7. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
