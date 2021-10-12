The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
RODNEY VIRL ASHWORTH, 60, of Huntington, husband of Carol Ashworth, died Oct. 8 at his residence. He was a field Service Engineer for Hologic. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary; interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.klingelcarpenter.com
ALBERTA FRANCES AUVILLE, 83, of Cabins, W.Va., widow of Paul Auville Sr., died Oct. 10 at her grandson's residence. She was a former home nursing aide. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Pine Street Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.willisfuneralhome.com
MARION JAMES BAILEY, 79, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Ann Bailey, died Oct. 12 at River Run Nursing Home. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements.
MICHAEL DAVID BRAGG, 78, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died October 11 at Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be no public services. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
NILA IRBY, 79, of Lavalette, wife of Don Irby, died Oct. 11 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be 6 to 8 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
ELIZABETH MOORE, 82, of Eleanor, W.Va., died October 10 at Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be no public services. Wilcoxen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
