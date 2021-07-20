The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
GERALDINE MARIE CLAGG, 77, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Sam Clagg, died July 19 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was retired from Marshall University. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
FRANCIS VERNON DOAK, 81, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Aloma Doak, died July 17 at his residence. He was the owner of Greenup Chevrolet Buick. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Woodmere Memorial Park's Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be after 1:30 p.m. at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers, take your family out to dinner. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DOROTHY MAE FERGUSON, 62, of Kitts Hill, Ohio, widow of William Ferguson, died July 14 at King's Daughters Medical Center. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BRENDA SUE JARRELL, 63, of Lesage, W.Va., wife of William Jarrell, died July 18 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 5 p.m. Thursday at Chapman's Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
BRANDI LEIGH MAYO SCARBERRY, 25, of Columbus, Ohio, died July 8. Celebration of Life will be 5 p.m. Saturday at 1312 18th St, Huntington. www.ehallfuneralhome.com