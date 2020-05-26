The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
WINONA ELOISE BARTRAM, 95, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Floyd Bartram, died May 24 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
BILLY F. CONN SR., of Ironton, Ohio, husband of Lena Conn, died May 23. He was retired from Kentucky Electric Steel. Graveside serviced 11 a.m., May 27, at Community Cemetery. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
ROGER DOTY, 85, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Jean Doty, died May 25 at his residence. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Castle Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
MARY MARTHA BYER GREGORY, 71, of Ashland, Ky., died May 24 at Harbor Health Care. Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Thursday at Christ Temple Church; burial at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARY ALICE SMITH, 76, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Harry Smith, died May 23 at her residence. Celebration of Life will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeal Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; viewing will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Help for Animals Inc. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JANE YEAGER, 88, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died May 26 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Schneider Hall Funeral Home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com