The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DANIEL G. AUSTIN, 46, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died June 27 at Pleasant Valley Hospital. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Austin Hope McLeod Cemetery. Visitation will be 11 a.m. at Wilcoxen Funeral Home. Social Distancing will be observed and face masks recommended.
JACOB COCHRAN, 26, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, died June 26 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Memorial service will be held at a later date. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
REV. RAY MILLER, 82, of Huntington, widower of Verla Miller and Theresa Miller, died June 27. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at Ferrell Chambers Funeral Home; interment at Forest Lawn Memorial Park. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com
WILLIAM GORDON WEBB, 82, of Louisa, Ky., widower of Earlene Daniel, died June 28. He was retired from the U.S. Air Force. Graveside service 2 p.m., July 1, at Hood Cemetery. Young Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.