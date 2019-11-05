The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Wednesday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.

HILDA IRENE PERRINE BROWN, 85, of Greensboro, N.C., died Nov. 4 at CAMC General. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at White Funeral Home; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.whitefuneralhomewv.com
DANIELLE DAWN CHAPMAN, 44, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Oct. 30. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Deal Funeral Home; burial at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
MEAGER HENSLEY, 73, of Millwood, W.Va., widower of Margaret Henlsey, died Nov. 2 at his residence. He was a retired coal miner. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services; burial at Hall Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
ANDREW DAVID LAUDER, 69, of Ashland, Ky., husband of Davy Lauder, died Nov. 2 at his residence. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Holy Family Catholic Church; burial at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. www.steenfuneralhome.com
KYLE CLINTON RICHARDSON JR., 42, of South Point, Ohio, died Nov. 2 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was president of FFA. Private family services will be held. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MICHELLE MARIE SIMS, 45, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Oct. 31 at Holzer Medical Center. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Vinton Baptist Church. www.willisfuneralhome.com
ODESSA WILLIAMS, 55, of Logan, W.Va., died Oct. 29. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at 16th Street Baptist Church; visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com