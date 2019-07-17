The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Two people have been jailed on felony charges since Tuesday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Carl Leslie Adkins III, 28, was jailed at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with transferring a stolen vehicle and driving on a suspended license. Bond was $20,000.

Merele Gene Chaney, 66, was jailed at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged him with possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. Bond was $10,000 cash-only.

