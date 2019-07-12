The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Two people have been jailed on felony charges since Thursday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Amy Marie Kay Johnson-Cockran, 35, was a jailed at 8:10 p.m. Thursday. Authorities in Lincoln County charged her with receiving and transferring a stolen vehicle, obstructing an officer and conspiracy to commit a felony. Bond was not set.

Brandi Marie Sipple, 30, was jailed at 4:05 a.m. Friday. Authorities in Wayne County charged her with possession of a controlled substance, shoplifting, possession with intent to deliver heroin and conspiracy. Bond was not set.

