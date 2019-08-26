The Herald-Dispatch
BARBOURSVILLE – Two people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.
Autumn Tyshae Fockler, 24, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with carrying a deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing, false information to law enforcement and no seatbelt. Bond was $35,000 cash-only.
Taysia Walker, 19, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with carrying a deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing, false information to law enforcement and no seatbelt. Bond was $35,000 cash-only.