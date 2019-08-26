The Herald-Dispatch

BARBOURSVILLE – Two people have been jailed on felony charges since Sunday afternoon, according to booking records kept at the Western Regional Jail.

Autumn Tyshae Fockler, 24, was jailed at 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with carrying a deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing, false information to law enforcement and no seatbelt. Bond was $35,000 cash-only.

Taysia Walker, 19, was jailed at 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Authorities in Putnam County charged her with carrying a deadly weapon, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, obstructing, false information to law enforcement and no seatbelt. Bond was $35,000 cash-only.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.