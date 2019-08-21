HUNTINGTON — Two men were jailed Tuesday after two separate raids were conducted in Huntington, resulting in the seizure of crystal meth and crack cocaine.
Christopher Jerome Gray, 31, of Huntington, and Brandon Quane Hudson, 34, of Macon, Georgia, were jailed at 10 p.m. Tuesday. The Huntington Police Department charged them with two counts each of possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. Both bonds were set at $200,000.
According to criminal complaints filed in Cabell County Magistrate Court, members of the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force executed a search warrant Tuesday at a home in the 1300 block of 18th Street in Huntington, and Gray and Hudson were found inside the home.
Gray admitted to being in possession of a bag, which contained 115 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine. He was also found with digital scales and baggies at his arrest.
Prior to his arrest, Gray was seen on surveillance walking on the south side of the home, where detectives located 38 grams of suspected crack cocaine under an abandoned home, which he admitted to hiding, the criminal complaint said.
In a separate arrest, Hudson was arrested by the Huntington Violent Crime Drug Task Force after a search warrant was executed in the 900 block of 7th Street in Huntington. Officers allegedly found 15 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 4 grams of suspected crystal meth, a firearm, two cellphones and $656 in cash.
Both men were housed at Western Regional Jail in Barboursville.