CINCINNATI — Researchers at the University of Cincinnati are working on developing hearing protection for canines on the battlefield.

The head of the project tells WKRC-TV in Cincinnati that the goal is to prevent short-term hearing loss in military working dogs.

The researchers have been testing different materials and designs while trying to find how to muffle high-decibel noise from explosions and gunfire.

The U.S. military contacted University of Cincinnati about creating the special headgear because the school has a unique hearing clinic for animals.

While the headgear is being tested and created for dogs in the military and law enforcement, researchers say they hope it could be available to all dog owners.

