Texas Mall Shooting

Law enforcement from different agencies work the scene of a shooting at a shopping mall in El Paso, Texas, on Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019. Multiple people were killed and one person was in custody after a shooter went on a rampage at a shopping mall, police in the Texas border town of El Paso said. (AP Photo/Rudy Gutierrez)

 Rudy Gutierrez

EL PASO, Texas — A law enforcement official says at least 15 people were killed in the attack at an El Paso shopping center and that the suspect who was taken into custody is a 21-year-old Dallas-area man named Patrick Crusius.

The official was not authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity. The official also stressed that the death count is preliminary and that the investigation is still ongoing.

Police say most of the victims of Saturday's attack appear to have been at a Walmart near the Cielo Vista Mall in El Paso, though they say the mall had also been "secured."

El Paso hospitals say they are treating 22 victims, not including a patient who died after arriving at one of the hospitals.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.