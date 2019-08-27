CHARLESTON — The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs says it's investigating allegations of "potential wrongdoing" resulting in multiple patient deaths at a VA hospital in West Virginia.

VA Inspector General Michael J. Missal said in a statement Tuesday that his office has been looking with federal law enforcement into allegations at the Louis A. Johnson VA Medical Center in Clarksburg. He didn't elaborate.

The Exponent Telegram reported an attorney for the daughter of a Clarksburg VA patient who died last year filed a notice of a pending lawsuit. It said an autopsy showed her father died after an insulin injection.

Charleston attorney Tony O'Dell said the VA told his client there was evidence as many as 10 other patients died in similar fashion.

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he wants answers about what happened.

