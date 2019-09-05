CEREDO — The United States Post Office located in Ceredo is closed after a truck drove through the building Thursday afternoon. The building will remain closed to the public until further notice.
Police Chief Tony Poston said the incident occurred around noon when an elderly man driving a black Chevrolet Avalanche drove his vehicle into the front of building after accidentally hitting the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal.
The driver, whose name was not released, was not injured, Poston said. The building was closed for lunch, so no workers were in the building at the time of the accident.
The postmaster for the Ceredo location was contacted, but unable to provide any comment on when the building might be reopened to the public.