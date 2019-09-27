MASON, Ohio — Kings Island amusement park in Ohio says its beloved Vortex steel roller coaster is closing permanently this year after giving thrills to riders for 33 seasons.

When it opened in 1987, the Vortex was the world's tallest, full-circuit roller coaster with the highest drop and six inversions.

Park officials say that such coasters typically last 25 to 30 years, and that the Vortex has "simply reached the end of its service life."

Over the years, more than 45 million guests have ridden the Vortex.

The park near Mason says the roller coaster's last day of operation will be Oct. 27, the end of Kings Island's fall season.

