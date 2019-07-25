20190723equifax1_29091.jpg

This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc., in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

 Mike Stewart

CHARLESTON — West Virginia's attorney general says state consumers affected by an Equifax data breach last year can now file claims.

Patrick Morrisey says in a news release the claims process is open for a $425 million national settlement along with a separate $2.4 million settlement reached in a lawsuit filed by Morrisey's office. The breach affected about 730,000 West Virginia residents.

A 2017 data breach exposed the Social Security numbers and similar sensitive information of roughly half of the U.S. population.

The deadline to file claims is Jan. 22 at www.ftc.gov/equifax .

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.