20171013foliage01_99519.jpg

Courtesy of the West Virginia Department of Commerce Coopers Rock State Forest, on the border of Preston and Monongalia counties, is shown in this file photo.

CHARLESTON — West Virginia's higher elevations still have the best fall color as warmer temperatures in September delayed this year's fall foliage display.

The West Virginia Tourism Office said the best locations this weekend will be in areas such as Randolph County. Fall colors are peaking along U.S. 250 between Elkins and Durbin.

Hillsides in southern counties and lower elevations are beginning to show yellows, oranges and reds.

Tourism officials are urging travelers to post photos with the hashtag "Almost Heaven." User photos are updated daily on the Tourism Office's live leaf tracker map at wvtourism.com/fall.

The Tourism Office and West Virginia Division of Forestry are preparing weekly fall foliage updates.

