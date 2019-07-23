CHARLESTON — The West Virginia House of Delegates has ended its half of the special legislative session.
The House adjourned Tuesday evening. It's unclear when the Senate will finish its business.
Republican Gov. Jim Justice called the special session after legislators failed to agree on education measures following a two-day teacher strike in February.
Lawmakers largely used the special session to debate a sweeping GOP education bill that authorizes the state's first charter schools. It eventually passed the Republican-controlled legislature and was signed by the governor after protests from educators and Democrats.
The House and Senate also passed a bill on Tuesday that would give a tax break to a struggling coal-fired power plant. That bill is heading to the governor, who says he will sign it.