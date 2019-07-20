Sgt. William Friese.jpg

Submitted photo Sgt. William Friese, a West Virginia Army National Guard Soldier assigned to the 821st Engineer Company, 1092nd Engineer Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade, Summersville, W.Va., passed away in Camp Buehring, Kuwait, from a non-combat-related incident Thursday, July 18, 2019, while serving in support of Operation Inherent Resolve.

ROCKPORT, W.Va. — A West Virginia Army soldier has died in a non-combat-related incident in Kuwait.

The Pentagon says 30-year-old Sgt. William Edward Friese, from Rockport, West Virginia, died Thursday in Camp Buehring, Kuwait. The incident is under investigation. The military gave no more information on the circumstances of Friese's death.

Friese was assigned to the 821st Engineer Company, 1092nd, Engineer Battalion, 111th Engineer Brigade, Summersville, West Virginia

The military says Friese was in Kuwait supporting Operation Inherent Resolve.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.