The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BURLEY C. BERRY, 84, of Man, W.Va., father of Brian K. Betty of Pennsylvania, died Sept. 7. He retired from Man Armature Works. Funeral service 6 p.m. Sept. 10, Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com.
ELLEN BREWER, 73, of Patriot, Ohio, mother of Barbara Brewer, Betty Widrig and Deanna Bishop, died Sept. 7 at home. She was a Hospice nurse’s aide. Memorial donations should be made to your favorite charity in her memory. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements.
THOMAS COOMER, 82, of Versailles, Ky., died Sept. 6, at Home Place at Midway. A private family graveside service will be held on Sept. 11, at Stacie-Coomer Cemetery in Jabez, Ky. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Stacie-Coomer Scholarship Church Camp Fund in c/o Howells Mill Christian Assembly, 99 Christian Camp Road, Ona, WV 25545 or you may go online at www.easytithe.com/HMCA. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home, Somerset, Ky., is assisting his family www.LakeCumberlandFuneralService.com.
INA RAE WHITE DARLING, 77, of Franklin Furnace, Ohio, wife of William A. Darling, died Sept. 7 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a secretary for Terreo Office Machine Service. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 10, at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be after 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
KATHY LOUISE MARKEL DEPRIEST, 67, of Pedro, Ohio, wife of Walter Ray Depriest, died Sept. 7 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Mud Hollow Cemetery, Pedro. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
DONALD FOLLOWAY JR., 63, of Kenova, died Sept. 5, , in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He worked for James Crockett Construction. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sept. 11, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
DAVID LLOYD GILLENWATER, 68, of Hurricane, W.Va., died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 11, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial in Maupin Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
HAZEL HARVEY, 83, of Genoa, widow of Oley Harvey, died Sept. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be no services at this time. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES B. HUGHES, 82, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Kathy Scarberry Hughes, died Sept. 7, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. He was a former City of Huntington Firefighter. At his strong request he will be cremated with a visitation only. There will be no funeral service. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 10 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
RICHARD LEE JEFFERSON, 48, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, son of Mary Armstrong, died Sept. 7 at home. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MILTON RANDOLPH LEE JR., 90, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Elizabeth Lee, died Sept. 8 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
RYKER LEE MCSORLEY, infant son of Tylor and Michelle McSorley, of Huntington, died Aug. 31 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. wwwhensonandkitchen.com
TINA MARIE MITCHELL, 52, of East Lynn, wife of Jimmy Mitchell, died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 10, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Visitation will begin at noon on Thursday.
CONNIE SHARON MULLINS, 73, of South Point, Ohio, wife of Roger Mullins, died Sept. 8, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. She was the owner of Nellis Supply Company. Private graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 12, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOSHUA MASON PELFREY, 34, of Huntington, son of Melissa Cantrell, died Sept. 3 at home. A public visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY ANN ROWE, 56, of Huntington died Sept. 8 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MICHELE SEXTON, 52, of Ashland, daughter of Sarah Roberts, died Sept. 7. She was a homemaker. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is assisting her family with arrangements.
KIMBERLY RENEA STANLEY, 38, of Cynthiana, Ky., formerly Matewan, W.Va., mother of Addison Thomas, died Sept. 7 in the University of Kentucky Medical Center. She was a homemaker and former retail clerk. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 10, Victory Christian Center, Lenore, W.Va.; burial in Varney Cemetery, Lynn, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is assisting her family with arrangements. www.hatfieldfc.com.
WALTER LEWIS SUMMERS SR., 88, of Huntington, widower of Anna Summers, died Sept. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired Cabell County principal and a real estate agent. Funeral service will be at noon Sept. 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, American Heart Association, or Little Victories Animal Rescue. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 10 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
THE REVEREND CANON DONALD K. VINSON, 70, formerly of Huntington, died Aug. 30 in Huntersville, N.C. Due to the pandemic, services celebrating his life and ministry will be held at St. John's Episcopal Church in Huntington and Church of the Holy Comforter in Gadsden, Ala., at a later date. James Funeral Home of Huntersville, N.C., is assisting the family and online condolences can be made to www.jamesfuneralhomelkn.com.
HELEN WARD, 83, of Hamlin, W.Va., widow of John Carl Wood Sr., died Sept. 7. Funeral service will be noon Sept. 13, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at the funeral home.