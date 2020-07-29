The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DOROTHY MAE OSBURN ADKINS, 93, of Huntington, widow of Norman Edward Adkins, died July 26. There will be a graveside home going service at noon July 31 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to the Huntington City Mission or the Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church in Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
PATRICIA JEAN ANDERSON, 83, of Huntington, widow of Richard Darrell Anderson Sr., died July 25 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was a homemaker and caregiver. A graveside service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 1 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Burial will follow. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
LESLIE GENE BRYAN, 70, of Kenova, husband of Lois Gail Jones Bryan, died July 25 at home. He was a self-employed contractor. Funeral service will be 7:30 p.m. July 31 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova; visitation will be after 5:30 p.m. Friday before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
SYLVIA ARCHER CODERRE, 96 of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Lawrence Archer and Roland Coderre, died July 29 in Heartland of Riverview, South Point, Ohio. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 1, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Entombment will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY LOUISE COOK, 88, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 27 at home. Visitation will be from noon until 1 p.m. July 31, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. A private funeral service will
follow at the funeral home. Burial will be at the Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant.
OKEY LEONARD ELKINS, 83, of Huntington, husband of Carolyn Callopi, died July 27 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be conducted 5 p.m. July 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. If attending, please wear facial coverings and honor social distancing. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
TERRY WARREN GRUBBS, 67 of Huntington, formerly of St. Albans, W.Va., died July 26 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a retired accountant from Logan Corps. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 1, at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be 2 p.m. in Graceland Memorial Park, South Charleston, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 31 at the funeral home and from 1:30 to 2 pm. Saturday at the cemetery. If attending please wear facial coving and honor social distancing. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
JUNE ROSE CASSLE HILL, 90, of Culloden formerly Whitesville, W.Va., widow of James Earl Hill Jr., died July 29. At her request, there will be no services. Burial will be July 31 in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CHARLES MURPHY LATHEY, 59, of Leon, W.Va., died July 28 at home. There will be private burial will July 30 in Mount Zion Cemetery, Leon, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
MADELINE J. ALIFF LESTER, 76, of Huntington, companion of Hubert Davis, died July 26 in CAMC Teays Valley Hospital, Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne.
STEVEN LESLIE MARSH, 62, of Madison, W.Va., formerly of Wrexham, Wales, United Kingdom, died July 27. Funeral service 5 p.m. July 30, Handley Funeral Home, Danville, W.Va.; visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. Due to public health mandates, masks are required, social distance and a limit of 25 people in the funeral home will be observed.
PAMELA JEAN MATHEWS, 66, of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Cycelee Hastings, died July 27 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. July 31, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CLYDE ALVIS PINSON, 58, of Wayne, husband of Mary Pinson, died July 24 in The Ohio State University James Cancer Center. He was an Evangelist with the Freewill Baptist Church. Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. July 30, at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne; burial in Collins Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
CHRISTIE D. SIMPKINS, 66, of Kenova, sister of Marvin L. Simpkins, died July 25 at home. She retired from David Snack Shop and Green Acres/Res Care. At her request, there will be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
MAXINE JEAN BOORD WOOD, 82, of Huntington, widow of John Franklin Wood Jr., died July 22. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 1 at Wood Lawn Cemetery, Fairmont, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Beverly Hills United Methodist Church, 2600 Washington Blvd., Huntington, WV 25705. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES BRENT ZIMMERMAN "CB," 50, died 27 in Vilonia, Ark., son of Mary Zimmerman of Kenova, He worked at VA Hospital as an ICU Registered Nurse. Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. July 30 at Vilonia Funeral Home, 1134 Main Street. Burial will follow in the Arkansas State Veterans Cemetery in North Little Rock. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Vilonia Funeral Home. www.viloniafuneralhome.com.