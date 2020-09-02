The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ELIZABETH TERESA ADKINS, 61, of Huntington, mother of Deanna and Elizabeth Messinger and Nannette Morris, died Aug. 25 at home. She was a caregiver. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CONNIE CLEO ASH, 68 of Huntington, died Aug. 30 in Cornerstone Hospital in Huntington. Funeral services will be conducted at noon on Sept. 4 at Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington; burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com,
ESTHER RUTH COWLEY, 71 of Moneta, Va., formerly of Boone County, W.Va., wife of John Cowley, died Aug. 30 at home. She was a retired clerk for the Boone County Clerk office. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sept. 4, at Memory Gardens, Madison, W.Va. Handley Funeral Home in Danville, W.Va., is assisting the family. www.handleyfh.com.
JOYCE MARIE FOGLESONG, 81, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va., died Sept. 1 in Arbors of Pomeroy, Ohio. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. Sept. 6 at Beale Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.
JAMES LEE HARMON, 69, of Prichard, husband of Grace Harmon, died Aug. 31 in Three Rivers Medical Center, Louisa, Ky. He was a plumber. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at the 1st Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Kenova. Burial will follow in Newman-Hatten Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the church. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
EVA KATHLEEN HUGHES, 86, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JERRY JEROME JACKSON, 73, of Huntington died Aug. 28 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 5, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
NEDRA SUE JUSTICE, 78, of Justice, W.Va., died Aug. 31. Funeral service 3 p.m. Sept. 3 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Wilson Cemetery, Justice, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
ROBERT C. JUSTICE of Wilgus, Ohio, husband of Donna Jean Lucas Justice, died Sept. 1 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a former employee of Gene Mooney Wholesale, Semet Solvay and Tri-State Industries. Graveside services will be noon Sept. 4, at Wilgus Fairview Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Phillips Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
CHARLES BERNARD KINDER of South Point, Ohio, husband of Gilda Jean Kearns Kinder, died Aug. 30. He worked as an independent insurance agent. There will be private family services. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
DONALD E. LAMBERT, 87, of Chapmanville, W.Va., husband of Eunice Lambert, died Aug. 30 in CAMC Memorial Division, Charleston, W.Va. He retired from General Motors. Funeral service 11 a.m. Sept. 8, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services Chapmanville, W.Va.; entombment in Forest Lawn Cemetery Mausoleum, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 7 at the funeral home.
VIOLA ETHEL MORRISON MEADOWS, 93, of Milton, widow of Kelsey Meadows, died Sept. 1. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 4, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
ELIZABETH RENEE MESSINGER, 37, of Barboursville, mother of Briona Bostic and Destiny Wallace, died Sept. 1 at home. Private memorial service will be at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
ELSIE M. SHEPARD, 86, of Ashland, wife of Buford Shepard, died Sept. 1 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Company. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 5 at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.slackandwallace.com.
ALAN RAY WARD, 68, of Barboursville died Sept. 1 at home. He was a former maintenance supervisor for Marshall University. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Sept. 5 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A procession will leave for the cemetery at 1 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
DONALD L. WILSON, 79, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Dona Wilson, died Aug. 30 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He retired as a service employee at Calgon Carbon Corporation. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sept. 5, Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.