The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
DAVID JAMES BEVINS, 68 of Baisden, W.Va., husband of Phyllis Lester Bevins, died Aug. 15 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Aug. 23 at Full Gospel Church of God, Baisden, W.Va. Burial in Hogston Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 22 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
GEORGE ARTHUR BOOTH II, 53, of Huntington died Aug. 12 at home. He retired from WV Electric. Celebration of his life will be at noon Aug. 20 at 352 38th St., in Guyandotte. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KENNETH LEE BRAGG, 75 of Sarah Ann, W.Va., died Aug. 15 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 19 at Collins Funeral Home Chapel, Switzer, W.Va. Burial in Bragg Family Cemetery, Sarah Ann. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home.
HARRY FRANKLIN FERGUSON of Huntington, husband of Lisa Milum, died Aug. 15 at home. He was a carpenter and musician. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 19 at Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
NANCY HOPE HILL, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, mother of Shannon Collins, died Aug. 12. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home which will be sent to a local animal rescue organization to aid in caring for pets waiting for adoption.
LINDA SUE MAYNARD, 70, of Louisa, Ky., widow of Charlie Maynard, died Aug. 17. She retired from Three Rivers Medical Center. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 19 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky. Burial in Hammond Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 18 at the funeral home.
BONNIE JEAN McKENZIE, 77, of South Point, Ohio, wife of George McKenzie, died Aug. 12 at home. Honoring her request, services were private. She was a retired Cafeteria Manager with the Cabell County School System. www.regerfh.com
SANDRA B. PULLIN, 78, of Huntington died Aug. 16 at home. Celebration of Life at 3 p.m. Aug. 21 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BETTYE CHARLIEN ROGERS, 91 of Barboursville, died Aug. 15. She retired as a medical unit secretary from St. Mary’s Hospital in Huntington and helped organize Parents without Partners, Inc. Visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. Aug. 20 at Beard Mortuary. Family graveside service will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.beardmortuary.com.
ERNEST "DALE" ROSS, 70, of Patriot, Ohio, companion of Linda Sizemore, died Aug. 15 in St. Mary Medical Center, Huntington. He was a contractor for Ross Construction, Willow Wood, Ohio. Funeral service will be noon Aug. 20 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Wilgus - Fairview Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
TIMOTHY ALLEN SABO, 56, of Man, W.Va., husband of Pammy Leanne Sabo, died Aug. 16 at home. He was a security guard at Logan Regional Medical Center and had been manager of the Hatfield and McCoy Mart at the Fountain Place Mall. Funeral service at 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Becco United Baptist Church. Visitation one hour before service. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com Arrangements are directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man.
BILLIE JEAN SCHNEIDER, 75, of South Point, Ohio, mother of Eric Ferguson of Lexington, Ky., died Aug. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 20 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
KALA JUSTUS IRENE SOTHEN, 28, of Salt Rock died Aug. 12. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Aug. 20 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
