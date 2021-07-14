The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JANET LEA CLEVENGER, 77, of McAndrews, Ky., widow of Johnny Clevenger, died July 11 in Pikeville Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Funeral service at noon July 15 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Hackney Cemetery, McAndrews. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. July 14 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JUNIE MARIE HAGER CONLEY, 90, of Branchland, W.Va., widow of Ronald Hager and Paul Conley, died July 13. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be noon July 16 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Franklin Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service.
MARGUERITE WINONA CURRY, 79, of South Point, Ohio, wife of John Michael Curry, died July 13 in Sanctuary of the Ohio Valley, Ironton. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JORDAN LEE MARCUM, 28, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died July 12. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
MINETTA SUE PRICHARD RICE, 81, of Huntington, died Dec. 22, 2020. There will be a celebration of life at 2 p.m. July 18 at the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, 3602 Auburn Rd., Huntington, with a fellowship following in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorials may be made to the church or your chosen charity.
AMY IRENE SAXTON, 88, of South Point, Ohio, died July 13 in Wyngate Senior Living Community Center, Proctorville, Ohio. Funeral service will be conducted at noon July 16 at First Church of the Nazarene, Huntington. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 15 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Huntington First Church of the Nazarene music department for the establishment of a Highlawn community garden. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
MARY EVELYN WAYBRIGHT, 81, of Huntington, widow of Billy Waybright, died July 12 at home. Funeral services will be conducted at noon July 16 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park. Visitation one hour prior to service time Friday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD L. YOUNG, 60, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died July 13 at home. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. July 18 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
GLENDA C. YOUNGER of Hurricane, W.Va., mother of Sherry Younger Wilkins, Gregory Younger and Ronald Younger II, died July 13 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. There will be a visitation at 10 a.m. on July 17 at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, with a memorial service to follow. Burial will be in Gill Cemetery, Salt Rock. www.allenfuneral homewv.com.