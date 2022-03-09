The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SAMMY ADAMS, 72, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Barbara Adams, died march 8 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, Columbus. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m. March 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FRANCES BELLEW, 91, of Huntington died March 8 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Graveside services will be conducted 1 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, with her nephew Rev. Jeff Perkins officiating. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
LONNIE CARPENTER, 91, of Ceredo, widower of Edna May Davis Carpenter, died March 6 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a former vice president of Huntington Federal Bank. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 11 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial following in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINDA SUE McCANN EASTER, 73, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Feb. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a licensed insurance agent with Thornburg Insurance Agency. Funeral service will be at noon March 12 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Scioto Burial Park, McDermott, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 pm. March 11 at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
MARSHALL DAVID HEADLEY, 56, of Ranger, W.Va., died March 7, 2022. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. March 11 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will follow in Stella Lambert Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 10 at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
BARBARA ANN JONES, 78, of Fort Gay, wife of Mac Lee Jones, died March 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service at noon March 11 at Young Funeral Home Chapel, Louisa, Ky.; burial following in Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Northeast, Greenup County, Kentucky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
ALMA JEAN LANGDON, 80, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Donald Ray Langdon, died March 7 in Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. March 12 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
GERALDINE ELOISE "JERRY" PEAL, 90, of West Jefferson, Ohio, formerly of Huntington, died March 6. She worked at Snider’s Sales and Services. Graveside service will be at 1 p.m. March 11 at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens, Huntington. Wallace Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
SAMUEL MILLARD PRATT JR., 59, of Huntington, husband of Bertha Pratt, died March 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. There will be a graveside service at noon March 11 at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. There will be no visitation. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES SHEPPARD, 87, of Delbarton, W.Va., died March 8 at home. He retired from Point Express Trucking Company and was owner and operator of a coal trucking company. Funeral service at noon March 11 at Little Dove United Baptist Church; burial in Sheppard Cemetery, Trace Creek, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
BETHEL ALLEN SMITH SR., 72, of Ripley, W.Va., died March 4 in Hubbard Hospice House, Charleston. Honoring his wishes, cremation will take place. Waybright Funeral Home, Ripley, W.Va., is directing arrangements. www.waybrightfuneralhome.com.
RENATHA SMITH-WOODARD, 76, of Milton died March 3. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. March 11 at Wallace Funeral Home Milton. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 12 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane, W.Va. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JERAD DALE SNEAD, 41, of Ashland, husband of Amy Mullins Snead, died March 7 at home. He was a truck driver for Giovanni’s Pizza. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 11 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial following in Bellefonte Cemetery, Russell, Ky. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.