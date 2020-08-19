The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROBERT WESLEY ADAMS, 91, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Patricia White Adams, died Aug. 18 at home. He was a retired manager at Allied Chemical, Ethanol Plant and at H. Coal Synthetic Fuel. Services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to First Baptist Church of South Point, PO Box 5, South Point 45680. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting his family with arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
LADONNA GAIL ASPREY BRUMFIELD, 45, of Bowling Green, Ohio, formerly of Bruno, W.Va., died Aug. 14 at home. Funeral service 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Mounts Funeral Home Chapel, Gilbert, W.Va. Visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses.
WANDA JEAN CRAFT, 72, of Huntington died Aug. 17. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 22, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
MILFORD LEE DAVIDSON, 81, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Thelma Davidson, died Aug. 17. Funeral services will be at noon Aug. 21, at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
MARK ANTHONY ELLIS EVANS, 29, of Whitman, W.Va., died Aug. 14 at home. A memorial service will be held at a later date to celebrate his life and will be posted on Facebook when this service will be held. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
WILSON D. FIZER, 73, of New Port Richey, Fla., formerly of Huntington, widower of Linda Fizer, died Aug. 16 in Florida. Graveside funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Aug. 23 at Sycamore Cemetery, Hurricane, W.Va. Visitation will be held at the cemetery on Sunday from noon until service time. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
JOHN ANTHONY “TONY” GIBSON, 52, of South Point, Ohio, a son of Eustace and Rosemary Chaney Gibson, died Aug. 17. He was a shipping manager for Sogefi Plastic Foreign Car Parts. Friends may call from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point. A graveside service will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Social distancing and masks will be required. www.slackandwallace.com.
VIVIAN TENNESSEE MCCLELLAN GLOVER, 63, of Culloden, died Aug. 18. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Aug. 21, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
FRANK JENELOS, 68, of Chauncey, W.Va., died Aug. 15 at home. Graveside service 2 p.m. Aug. 20, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
ROGER LEE JOHNSON, 74, of Dingess, W.Va., husband of Kaye Newsome Johnson, died Aug. 17 in Tug Valley ARH Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He was a member of the UMWA and owner of Chops Trucking. A memorial service is being planned for a later date. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting his family.
LINDA LOU KENNEDY, 82 of Huntington, wife of George Lambros, died Aug. 18 in Teays Valley Center, Hurricane, W.Va. She was a retired Wayne County school teacher, having taught at Ceredo-Kenova and Vinson High Schools. A private graveside service will be held at Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Memorial contributions can be made to the Marshall Foundation, Attn: Linda Royer Kennedy Scholarship, 519 John Marshall Dr., Huntington, WV 25703. www.beardmortuary.com.
WILLIAM MILLER, 85, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Barbara Baisden Miller, died Aug. 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. At his request, there will be a private service for family. Entombment will be at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Disabled Veterans or Hospice of Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOAN MARIE BURNS PRESTON, 84, of Barboursville, formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died Aug. 18 in Village of Riverview, Barboursville. She was a retired teacher from Fairland Local School District. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 22, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Montgomery Memorial Park, London, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 21 at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DEBRA ANN RUTT, 59, of Chesapeake, Ohio, daughter of Dee Rutt, died Aug. 16 in King's Daughters Medical Center. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DIANA LEE THOMPSON, 70, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Aug. 15, in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She formerly worked as a home health caregiver. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 21, at Mays Cemetery, Lavalette, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to assist the family with final expenses. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
NEVA LEE ROBINETTE WHITE, 90, of Ashland, widow of Clifford White, died Aug. 17 in Woodland Oaks Health Care. She was a retired Certified Nursing Assistant at King’s Daughter’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 21 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel; burial in Rose Hill Burial Park. Masks and social distancing are required. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Gideons International Ashland Camp, PO Box 188, Ashland 41105 or to Summit Missionary Baptist Church. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DAISY VIRGINIA WHITT, 84, of Grove City, Ohio, formerly of Chattaroy, W.Va., widow of Bill Whitt, died Aug. 17. Friends and family may call at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3993 Broadway, Grove City, OH on Aug. 21, from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be on Aug. 22, at Newcomer Southwest Chapel. Interment to follow at Obetz Cemetery. Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society.