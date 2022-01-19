The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BARBARA ANN CALDWELL, 81, of Huntington, widow of Richard Caldwell, died Jan. 14 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was a retired bookkeeper for Mutual of Omaha. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
FRANCES JEAN CLARY, 94, of Huntington, widow of Willie Ralph Clary, died Jan. 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was from Owens-Illinois as a glass inspector. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
SHELBY GRIMMETT ELLIS, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Jan. 13 in Genesis Logan Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Jan. 19 at Sandlick Freewill Baptist Church; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 18 at the church. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
WARREN ESTES, 64, of South Charleston, W.Va., husband of Teina Estes, died Jan. 18 at home. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
ROBERT LUCIAN GROSE, 80, of Huntington, died Jan. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a laborer for the Huntington Park Board. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Jan. 21 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Barker Cemetery, Cabell County. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EVELYN MARIE HAY, 82, of Prichard, widow of Billy Joe Hay, died Jan. 13 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Jan. 23 at Reger Funeral Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatton Cemetery, Centerville, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 22 at the funeral home www.regerfh.com.
CHARLES “TONY” HOWERTON, 80, of Huntington, died Jan. 18. He retired from CSX Locomotive Shop in Huntington as a machinist and pipefitter. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Jan. 22 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Huntington; burial following in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 21 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. Masks and social distance will be followed. www.regerfh.com.
PHYLLIS ANNE LOCEY, of Lawrence County, Ohio, died Jan. 10. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Rome Cemetery, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
EDWIN A. MOTT, 85 of Huntington, father of Michael A. Mott of Liberty Township, Ohio, and Michelle Lynn Mott of Huntington, died Jan. 16 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He was retired as President of B.H. Mott and Sons Inc. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Beard Mortuary. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. Visitation after 9:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Marshall Big Green Scholarship Foundation.
VIRGINIA ANN OSBORNE, 72, of Matewan, W.Va., wife of Johnny Osborne, died Jan. 16 at home. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Jan. 21 at Belfry (Ky.) Freewill Baptist Church; graveside service at Mountain View Memorial Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Jan. 19 and 20 at the church. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is directing arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
CANDIS RAMSEY, 89, of Bristol, Tenn., formerly of East Lynn, died Jan. 17 in Bristol Regional Medical Center. Private interment was Jan. 19 in the Mays-Ramsey Cemetery. Arrangements directed by Johnson Tiller Funeral Home.
KENNETH RANDALL ROBINETTE, 61 of Gilbert, W.Va., died Jan. 16 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Jan. 22 at Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Lester Family Cemetery, Baisden, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service.
RICKY RAY ROCKWELL, 51, of Huntington died Jan. 16. There will be no services. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
JAMES OWEN SHAFER, 61, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Jan. 15. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Jan. 22 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial following in Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
RAYMOND TODD SITES, 61, formerly of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Jan. 16. Friends and family gather from 5 to 6 p.m. Jan. 21 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio with a celebration of life at 6 p.m. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
EVELYN IRENE ROSS WALLER, 83, of Huntington, died Jan. 16 in the Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. There will be a memorial gathering for friends and family from 2 to 4 p.m. on Jan. 21 at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. www.rollinsfh.com.