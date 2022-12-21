The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Friday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TED ADAMS, 64 of Switzer, W.Va., husband of Cathy Adams, died Dec. 18 in CAMC Memorial Hospice Division. He worked as a salesman at Thornhill-Ford Lincoln in Chapmanville, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 23 at Monahill Memorial Freewill Baptist Church. Burial in Chauncey (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 22 at the church. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is directing arrangements.
NAOMI IRENE CARRICK, 85 of Ashland died Dec. 19 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is directing arrangements. There will be no services. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CURTIS CHANEY JR., 73 of Genoa, husband of Teresa Belle Dummitt Chaney, died Dec. 18 at home. He was the owner of C&W Cable. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Dec. 23 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery Annex, Wayne. Visitation will be from two hours before service at the funeral home.
DANIEL GREATHOUSE, 89 of New Cumberland, W.Va., formerly of Huntington, widower of Rhona M. Greathouse, died Dec. 19 in Weirton (W.Va.) Medical Center. He was the owner and operator of James Aviation in Huntington. Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Dec. 23 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
PEGGY SUE HALE, 62 of Verdunville, formerly of Buffalo Creek, W.Va., wife of Gordon Lee Hale III, died Dec. 19 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at Becco United Baptist Church; burial in Home Sweet Home Cemetery, Lorado, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
NIKKI LYNN ROBERSON, 7 of Matewan, W.Va., daughter of Kenneth and Lea Roberson, died Dec. 19. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Dec. 22 at the Ellis and Hatfield Cemetery, New Town, W.Va. Chafin Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
HELEN MARIE STEVENS, 75 of Hamlin, W.Va., wife of James Warren Stevens, died Dec. 19. Funeral service will be 4 p.m. Dec. 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin. Visitation one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to the American Heart Association, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231.
BILL VANHOOSE, 69, of Louisa, Ky., died Dec. 18. There will be a private, family service. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is directing arrangements.
