The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
MARGARET PATRICIA BRIGHT, 83, of Huntington, died Dec. 21 at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a homemaker. Arrangements are incomplete at Reger Funeral Home. www.regerfh.com
MARGIE ANN CHANEY, 85, widow of Paul Chaney, died Dec. 21. Private family services will be held. www.klingelcarpenter.com
ROGER LAVERNE HAYES, 81, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Dec. 21 at St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at Miller Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
GLENDORA MAE GUE SMITH LETT, 89, of Huntington, died Dec. 17. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville; burial at Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
KATHERINE LOCKHART, 78, of Huntington, wife of Frowde Lockhart, died Dec. 23 at her residence. She was owner/operator of The Brass Room. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman's Mortuary. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
DONNA D. REYNOLDS MEADOWS, 79, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Arvell Meadows, died Dec. 22 at her residence. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; burial at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 12:30 p.m. prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
JOHN MORAN, 86, of Huntington, husband of Kathy Moran, died Nov. 11 at Heartland of Riverview Assisted Living. Funeral Mass will be 11 a.m. Saturday at St. Joseph Catholic Church; burial at Spring Hill Cemetery. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
RODNEY WAYNE RICHARDSON, 68, of Milton, died Dec. 22 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was a former carpenter and mechanic. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
TONY STANLEY, 66, of Patriot, Ohio, husband of Deborah Johnston, died Dec. 22 at Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Family Homeplace. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be observed. www.willisfuneralhome.com
DOROTHEA STILTNER, widow of John Stiltner, died Dec. 21. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home; burial at Stephens Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Masks and social distancing will be observed.
CATHERINE THACKER, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, wife of Bob Thacker, died Dec. 23 at her residence. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
VIVIAN THOMAS, 88, of Ironton, Ohio, widow of Harry Thomas, died Dec. 21 at her residence. She was a retired family nurse practitioner. Funeral service will be noon Wednesday at Central Christian Church; burial at Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. Donations can be made to El Hasa Transportation Fund or Shrine's Hospital for Children. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.