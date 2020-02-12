The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
TERRY LEE ADKINS, 65, of Mount Gay, W.Va., died Feb. 11 at home. He was a self-employed mechanic. Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 19, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
THOMAS H. BEVINS, 86, of Turkey Creek, Ky., widower of Connie Sue Bevins, died Feb. 11 at home. He was owner and operator of Bevco Construction. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 13, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JACK R. BLACKBURN, 81, of South Williamson, Ky., died Feb. 11 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 15, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Taylor Cemetery, Johns Creek, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Feb. 14 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
RUBY LEE BOSTER, 90, of Greenville, S.C., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Alva Boster, died Feb. 12 at home. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
THELMA C. BROWN, 97, of Martin, Ky., widow of Tommy Brown, died Feb. 12 in Riverview Healthcare Center, Prestonsburg, Ky. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 15, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Stewart Cemetery, Langley, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 13 and all day Feb. 14 at the funeral home.
ROBERT ALAN FERGUSON, 66, of Huntington died Feb. 11 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. He worked for WOWK Channel 13. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EDDIE ARNOLD GAYHEART, 71, of Prestonsburg, Ky., husband of Betty Woods Gayheart, died Feb. 11 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 13, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Gayheart Family Cemetery, Prestonsburg, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 12 at the funeral home.
LARRY R. MARCUM, 79, of South Point, Ohio formerly of Lincoln County, W.Va., husband of Vivian Elkins Marcum, died Feb. 10. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Feb. 15, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Sanders Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.handleyfh.com.
MERTIE FRANCIS PINKERMAN HOLLEY McCALLISTER, 92, of Lesage, widow of Elza Eugene Holley, died Feb. 6 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Feb. 14, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial following in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours before service Friday at the funeral home. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
OSCAR McCOMAS JR., 85, of Huntington, widower of Lorraine Eudora Cook McComas, died Feb. 9 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
JAMES McKINNEY, 81, of Harold, Ky., husband of Norma Jean Hall McKinney, died Feb. 8 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Feb. 12, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.; burial in Hunt Cemetery, Harold, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Feb. 10 and all day Feb. 11 at the funeral home.
KENNETH MICHAEL SHEFFIELD, 56, of Ivel, Ky., husband of Cindy Linkous Sheffield, died Feb. 9 at home. Celebration of Life 6 p.m. Feb. 12, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky. Visitation following.
EMMA LOU SWORD, 70, of Danville, Ky., formerly Floyd County, died Feb. 8 at home. Funeral service noon Feb. 15, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Highland Memorial Park, Staffordsville, Ky. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
VIRGINIA B. THACKER, 94, of Summerton, S.C., formerly of Huddy, Ky., died Feb. 9 at home. Graveside funeral service 1 pm. Feb. 14, Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.