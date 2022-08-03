The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SHIRLEY MAE ADKINS, 70, of Huntington, mother of Teresa Gill, died Jan. 4 at home. Her previous employer was Montrosos concession. A celebration of life will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Aug. 6 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LOREN GAIL “MIKE” BATES, 84, of Branchland, W.Va., died July 30. Funeral service will be at noon Aug. 5 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Green Valley Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com
DEREK JEROME BUCKNER, 43, of Huntington died July 28. There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. on Aug. 6 at Glorious Church of God in Christ, 1665 10th Ave., Huntington. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOANN BURTON, 78 of Matewan, W.Va., formerly of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of Billy Burton, died Aug. 1. She was the former owner of Joann’s Thrift Store in Matewan. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Aug. 4 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Thacker (W.Va.) Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 3 at the funeral home.
VERLIN BUTLER, 91, of Glenwood, widower of Yvonne Butler, died Aug. 1 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was an agriculturalist. Funeral service will be private. Donations may be made to the Cabell Wayne Animal Shelter. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WILLIAM TIMOTHY CAINES of Ashland, husband of Lenora Caines, died July 28. He opened Pawn Shop Express and later Music Box Express, both in Ashland. There will be a casual gathering to celebrate his life from 3 to 6 p.m. Aug. 7 at The Union on Carter. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Destin Caines Education Fund at Peoples Bank. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
SHELBY JEAN GODWIN CALHOUN, 83, of Huntington, widow of Thamer Leonard Calhoun, died July 25 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home www.regerfh.com.
JERRY BRUCE COLLIER, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, husband of Helen Ellis Collier, died July 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, Ohio. Burial following in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
OTIS COX, 61, of Pedro, Ohio, brother of Michael Cox of Pedro, died July 30 in St. Mary's Medical Center, Ironton. He had worked for Townsend's Tree Service. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Aug. 5 at Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Centerpoint Cemetery, Perry Township, Gallia, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VIRGIL JOE CRADDOCK, 99, of Lake, W.Va., widower of Marjorie Ann Craddock, died Aug. 1 at home. He worked for Island Creek Coal Company and Northern Coal Company as a heavy equipment mechanic. Funeral service at 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va. Burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
CARL EDWARD DEMPSEY, 53, of Delbarton, W.Va., husband of Stephanie Nicole Dempsey, died July 31 in Ruby Memorial Hospital, Morgantown, W.Va. He was a Registered Nurse at Appalachian Regional Hospital in South Williamson, Ky. Funeral service at 11 a.m. Aug. 5 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va. Burial in the Dempsey Family Cemetery, Delbarton, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Aug. 4 at the funeral home. www.chafinfuneralhome.com.
BETTY LEE EDWARDS, 87, of Louisa, Ky., died July 31 in J.J. Jordan Center, Louisa. She retired from Rotary Gardens in Huntington as a maintenance worker. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Aug. 4 at Chapman's Mortuary. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LINDA SHIRLENE FOUGHTY, 78, of Huntington died Aug.2 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ELIZABETH ANN BROWNING GENT, 63, of Henlawson, W.Va., formerly of the Man, W.Va., area, companion of Eddie Godfrey of Calhoun County, W.Va., died July 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place and a memorial service held at a later time. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
MARGARET EUGENIA HOLLAND, 69, of Huntington died Aug. 1 in Huntington Health and Rehab. She was a retired seamstress for City Linen and Towel. Arrangements are incomplete at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
JAMES EDWARD MESSINGER, 86, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judith Marcum Messinger, died July 31 at home. He was a retired Yard Master for CSX. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Rome Cemetery, Proctorville Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Aug. 5 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Shriners Children’s Hospital, 110 Conn Terrace, Lexington, KY 40508. A procession will leave the funeral home at 12:15 p.m. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
KATHY ANN MILLER, 65, of Portsmouth, Ohio, died Aug. 2 at home. Graveside service at 11 a.m. Aug. 6 at Puckett Cemetery, Pedro, Ohio. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, Ohio is directing arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
BERL BRUCE PACK, 85, of Ceredo, husband of Judy Pack, died Aug. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Aug. 6 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.rollinsfh.com.
RANDALL KYLE SARGENT, 83, of Huntington died July 10 in Grayson’s Assisted Living. He was the General Chairman of the United Transportation Union. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
JONATHAN LUKE SPURLOCK, 30, of Huntington, son of Mark Spurlock and Lisa Flora, died July 31 at home. He worked at Taylor Iron and Metal. Chapman’s Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
JOY LEE DOWNS THIELEN, 68, of Ashland, widow of Bruce E. Thielen, died Aug. 2 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. She was a Registered Nurse at KDMC and Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital. There will be a memorial service at 6 p.m. Aug. 6 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Private burial in Ashland Cemetery. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DANNY RAY WALLER, 59, of Huntington, father of Danny and Danielle Waller, died July 31 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a fixture installer for Menard’s. There will be a celebration of life service at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.