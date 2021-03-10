The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
EVERETT FRED BALL, 90, of Bartow, Fla., widower of Nella Mae Ball, died Feb. 26. Funeral service 6 p.m. March 5, Whidden-McLean Funeral Home, Bartow, Fla.; burial 11 a.m. March 12, Ball Cemetery, Lake, W.Va. www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com or www.evans-funeral-home.com.
ROSA LEE VANCE CLARK, 67, of Switzer, W.Va., died March 7. Graveside service 1 p.m. March 11 at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
FRANK CRUM, 90, of Ironton, husband of Patsy Donaldson Crum, died March 8 in Emogene Dolin Hospice House. He retired from Dayton Malleable / Ironton Iron. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 12 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Hanging Rock Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
JAMES LONNIE DICKERSON, 62, of Wayne, son of James Thomas and Rosalee Maynard Dickerson, died March 7 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from the WV Division of Forestry as a Forest Ranger. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. March 12, at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne; burial following in Maynard Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. Masks and social distancing required.
NORMA ANN FARRIS, 75, of Ayden, N.C., died March 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 4 p.m. March 13 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
KITTY FRALEY KOUNS, 91, of Ashland, mother of Vicky L. Myers of South Point, Ohio and Rick G. Kouns of Ashland, died March 6 in Best Care, Wheelersburg, Ohio. She was an executive secretary at National Mine Services in Wurtland, Ky. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. March 11 at Golden Oaks Memorial Gardens, Ashland. Steen Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
HALEY NICOLE MILLER, 22, of Huntington, mother of Scarlet Nicole, died March 6. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
LOIS “LEIGH” KAUTZ OLSON, 62, of Barboursville died March 7. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. March 11, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. March 12 at the funeral home. Funeral and graveside services will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington, Inc. www.hospiceofhuntington.org or The Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation www.themmrf.org.
ERMA FRANCES PRITT, 86, of Milton, widow of Orville G. Pritt, died March 8. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. March 13 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Sycamore Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
BEUNICE MAE PUCKETT, 86, of Hamlin, W.Va., died March 9. There will be a graveside service at 1 p.m. March 11 at Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Social distance and face masks are required. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
JARED DEAN “DINO” RAYBURN, 51, of Barboursville died March 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. March 13 at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville.
RICKEY O. WEATHERHOLT, 70, of Milton, died March 10. He was a retired Industrial Engineer from Trinity Rail. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. March 12 at Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, with visitation one hour prior to the service. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.