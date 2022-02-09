The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
CORDELL PIERCE ADKINS, 81, of Ona, husband of Sheila Adkins, died Feb. 8 at Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. He was a steel worker. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday at Reger Funeral Chapel; burial at Hillcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.regerfh.com
HEARL ADKINS, 88, of Ashton, W.Va., died Feb. 8 at his residence. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Apple Grove Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
REBA G. HUGHES, 98, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Feb. 9 at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Saturday at Wilcoxen Funeral Home; burial at Harmony Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
RANDY MARK HYSELL SR., 53, of Milton, died Feb. 6. Funeral service will be noon Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton; burial at Milton Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace
CARL THOMAS THACKER SR., 78, of Glenwood, W.Va., husband of Marcella Thacker, died Feb. 7 at Huntington Health and Rehabilitation Center. He was a truck driver. Funeral service will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio; entombment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
DONNA JEAN WELLMAN, 82, of Somerset, Pa., formerly of Louisa, Ky., widow of Carl Wellman, died Feb. 7. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Young Funeral Home Chapel; burial at Greenlawn Cemetery.
DOTTY KAY WELLMAN, 72, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Grover Wellman, died Feb. 7. She was a retired Clinical Drug Research Executive Secretary for Quintiles. Funeral service will be noon Friday at Victory Freewill Baptist; burial at Forest Lawn Cemetery. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
MARGARET SUZANNE WISE, 77, of Crown City, Ohio, wife of Cecil Wise, died Feb. 7 at Holzer Medical Center. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Willis Funeral Home; burial at Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Providence Missionary Baptist Church. www.willisfuneralhome.com