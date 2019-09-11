The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
PATRICIA A. ALLBRIGHT, 84, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 10 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Sept. 13, New Hope Bible Baptist Church, Point Pleasant; burial in Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the church. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
IRENE BAZEL, 92, of Huntington, widow of Edward Bazel, died Sept. 7. She was a homemaker. Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Sept. 13 at the Abbey of Remembrance in Woodmere Memorial Park in Huntington www.klingelcarpenter.com.
BARBARA ELLEN BLATT of Huntington, died Sept. 10 at home. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
WILMA E. ADKINS BOGGS, 87, of Cincinnati, Ohio, died Sept. 8 in Hospice of Cincinnati in Blue Ash, Ohio. Funeral services will be 4 p.m. Sept. 14 at Globe Funeral Chapel in Olive Hill, Ky. Burial will follow in Bowen Chapel Cemetery in Olive Hill. Visitation two hours befoe service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Hospice of Cincinnati, 4310 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, Ohio 45242. www.globefc.com.
LINDA DANIELLE BOHON, 43, of Rush, Ky., died Sept. 9. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 13, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Plybon Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wallace Funeral Home to assist with the funeral expenses. www.timeformemory.com/walllace.
RONALD EUGENE BOWMAN, 52, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Hilda Bowman, died Sept. 8 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 14 at Athalia (Ohio) Dillon Chapel. Burial will follow at Crown City (Ohio) Cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
FERN BREWER, 91, of Naugatuck, W.Va., died Sept. 8 in Martin County Healthcare Facility in Inez, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m., Sept. 10, Weaver Mortuary, West Williamson. Funeral services 1 p.m. Sept. 11 at the mortuary. Burial is in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. www.weavermortuary.com.
ROY A. DAUGHERTY, 77, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 10. Funeral services noon, Sept. 16, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Eckard Chapel Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Visitation from 4 to 6 p.m. Sept. 15 at the funeral home.
GLORIA FAYE ABBOTT COLLINS ENGLAND of Yuma, W.Va., died Sept. 8. Graveside service 11 a.m. Sept. 12, Highland Memory Gardens. Collins Funeral Home,Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
KENNETH VIRGIL FULLER, 88, of Ceredo, husband of June Fuller, died Sept. 10 at home. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 13, at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He was a dairy manager for Kroger. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 12 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. www.regerfh.com.
TOM LAKE, 75, of Huntington, husband of Ann Roach Lake, died Sept. 4 at home. He retired from INCO. A Celebration of Life Service will take place Saturday, September 14, 2019, at the Barboursville Park Shelter #5 from 4 to 9 p.m. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
CHARLES McFEELEY, 87, of Huntington, widower of Peggy McFeeley, died Sept. 8 at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was retired from Owens-Illinois. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Friday at Reger Funeral Home; burial at Spring Valley Memory Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
MARY FRANCES BATTEN MIDKIFF, 90, of Huntington, died Aug. 29, 2019 at The Woodlands. She was a retired bookkeeper for Alignment Services. Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sept. 14 at White Chapel Mausoleum. A Celebration of Life Service will be 3:30 p.m. Saturday at The Woodlands. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.regerfh.com.
DOROTHY MAE NEACE, 83, of Switzer, W.Va., died Sept. 1 in Logan Regional Medical Center. She will be cremated. Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.
TAMMY J. PLYBON, 58, of Huntington, wife of Frank Plybon, died Sept. 10 in Cabell Huntington Hospita. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
SANDRA LEE PRIDEMORE, 62, of South Point, Ohio, widow of Charlie Pridemore, died Sept. 8 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. She worked in the Emergency Room at St. Mary’s Medical Center. Visitation will be from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or donations may be made to the Huntington Animal Shelter. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DAVID EDWARD STOOKE, 84 of Ona, widower of Arlene McKim Stooke, died Sept. 11 in St. Mary's Medical Center. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
BRENDA TABOR, 58, of Branchland, W.Va., wife of Thurston Tabor, died Sept. 10. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., Sept. 14, at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. The burial will be in the Watson Cemetery, Branchland. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
LENORE JOANNE STONE WOOD, 85, of Huntington, widow of Charles Wood, died Sept. 8 at Heritage Center. Funeral service will be 12:30 p.m. Friday at Spring Valley Freedom Baptist Church; interment at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. www.rollinsfh.com