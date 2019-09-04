The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
AUDA ADAMS JR., 71, of Huntington, widower of Nancy Adams, died Sept. 1 at King's Daughters Medical Center. He was a retired contractor. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Reger Funeral Chapel.Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
LONA ADKINS of Kenova died Sept. 4 in Cabell-Huntington Hospital. Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.rollinsfh.com.
MEREDITH ALLEN BIEHL, 85, of Langley, Ky., widow of Dr. Paul Biel, died Aug. 29 in Hazard (Ky.) Health and Rehabilitation Center. Memorial gathering 5 to 7 p.m., Sept. 3, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky.
DONNA SUSAN BRUMFIELD, 67, formerly of Chapmanville, W.Va., daughter of Mary Louise Curry of Huntington, died Sept. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She worked in the family business and in the office at Del's Heating and Air Conditioning. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 6, Evans Funeral Home, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Pecks Mill, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
DARYL KEITH BRADLEY, 42, of Wayne died Sept. 3. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
DR. EDWARD MARTIN BURKHARDT, 90, of Huntington, husband of Nancy Cooper Burkhardt, died Thursday, Aug. 29 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, with visitation one hour before. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 1015 Fifth Ave., Huntington, WV, 25701, or The Salvation Army, 1227 Third Ave., Huntington, WV, 25701. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
JAY "RANDY" CHURCH, 55, of Catlettsburg, Ky., husband of Elizabeth Church, died Aug. 29. Graveside service 2 p.m. Sept. 1, at Ogle Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to help offset funeral expenses. These may be made at the funeral home or online at www.youngfuneralhomeinc.com. Young Funeral Home is assisting the family.
DELLA MARTHA DOLIN DAVIS, 91, of West Hamlin, W.Va., widow of Lawrence Davis, died Sept. 3. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial in Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
MARY LEE FERGUSON, 71, of Proctorville, Ohio, widow of Arnold Ferguson, died Sept. 2 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a graveside service, 11 a.m. Friday, Miller (Ohio) Memorial Gardens. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DONALD GENE GALLION, 63, of Ranger, W.Va., died Sept. 2. An all-night viewing will be held at Ranger Full Gospel Church, on Friday beginning at 3 p.m., with a one-hour service starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. Services will be handled by McGee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com.
RONALD L. GROSE, 67, of Milton, brother of Linda Sue Hanna and Virgilia Ann Grose of Milton, died Sept. 2, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a former employee of Alcon. A celebration of life will be held at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, on Friday, at 12 noon. Visitation will be one hour before the service. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702.
JAMES KERMIT HALL, 65, of Grethel, Ky., husband of Bertha Dean Vance Hall, died Sept. 1 at home. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 5, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in James Kermit Hall Cemetery, Grethel, Ky. Visitation all day Sept. 4 at the funeral home.
VERLIE JONES HALL, 95, of Clyde, Ohio, formerly Floyd County, Ky., widow of Raymond Cecil Hall, died Aug. 28 in Rutherford House, Fremont, Ohio. Prayer service, 11 a.m. Sept. 5, Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky. Burial in W.J. Hall Cemetery, Grethel, Ky. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 4 at the funeral home.
BETTY Y. HAGER, 79, of Branchland, W.Va., mother of Lynette Miller and Karen Datsko, both of Columbus, Ohio, died Sept. 1 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation. At her request, there will be no services and she will be cremated. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
BONNIE G. KEMPER IMES, 81, of Ashland, widow of Armond Russell Imes Jr., died Sept. 3 in Kings Daughters Medical Center. She retired from Third National Bank. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, Thirteenth Street Baptist. Burial will follow in Ashland Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the church. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel, is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RICHARD LEE JORDAN JR., 67, of Huntington, died Sept. 3 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Pea Ridge Baptist Church Gift of Hope Offerings, 5945 East Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, WV 25705. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DAVID LEE MARCUM, 58, of Huntington, died Sept. 3. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
BARBARA JEAN MAYNARD, 88, of Dunlow, died Sept. 4 in Wayne Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
BESS IRENE OSBORNE, 79, of Barboursville, wife of Donald E. Osborne, died Sept. 3, at home. She was a retired teacher with Southwestern Head Start. A celebration of life gathering will be 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington.
CHARLES EDWARD PARSONS, 88, of Milton, died Sept. 3. He was a retired claims representative with State Automobile Mutual Insurance Company. There will be a celebration of life at 11 a.m. Saturday, Milton Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to his church.
ELVA REED PRATER, 77, of Hippo, Ky., wife of Haskie Prater, died Sept. 2 at home. There will be a memorial service at a later time. Hall Funeral Home, Martin, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
MARILOU ROGERS, 94, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, widow of Ralph Rogers, died Sept. 4 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. She was a retired teacher from Rock Hill Local School District. Arrangements are pending at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
ROY NEIL PERRY, 57, of Gilbert, W.Va., died Sept. 2 at home. Friends and family gather noon to 1 p.m., Sept. 4, Horsepen Southern Baptist Church; burial in Hollywood Cemetery. Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
LAURA LOUISE BRUMFIELD STARR, 96, of Kenova, widow of Claude Starr, died Sept. 3 at home. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday Kenova Church of God, with funeral service immediately following at 7 p.m. Burial will be in Mountain View Memory Gardens at Maher, W.Va. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family. www.rollinsfh.com.
ISABELL TACKETT CAREY WINTERS, 81, of Coal Grove, Ohio, died Sept. 3 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.tracybrammerfh.com.