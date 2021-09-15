The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
LINDA SUE ADKINS ADAMS, 76, of Amherstdale, W.Va., widow of Chester Adams, died Sept. 13 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. She was a home supervisor for Rescare. There will be a graveside service at a later date at Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville is in charge of arrangements.
BRUCE WALDEN ADKINS, 92, of Kenova, widower of Lelah Ruth Adkins. died Sept. 14 in The Heritage Center. He was a retired construction foreman. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept.17 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will begin at noon on Friday at the funeral home.
CHARLES FREDERICK BASENBACK, 37, of Huntington, died Sept. 14 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements.
RALPH E. CAMPBELL, 70, of Ashland, husband of Cathy Davis Campbell, died Sept. 13 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired supervisor in the electrical shop of Marathon Catlettsburg Refinery. Celebration service at 7 p.m. Sept. 15 at Ashland First Baptist Church. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. at the church. Committal service at 11 a.m. Spet. 16 at Rose Burial Park, Ashland. www.steefuneralhome.com.
CLARENCE CRUM III, 40, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Cathy and Clarence Crum Junior, died Sept. 8 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was owner of This and That Liquidation. At his request, a memorial service will be held at a later time. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Chapmanville is in charge of arrangements.
BRENDA DAVIS, 49, of Chattaroy, W.Va., formally of Gretna, Va., died Sept. 13 in Pikeville Medical Center. Graveside service at 5 p.m. Sept. 15 at Davis Cemetery, Delbarton. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
CECIL BERT DISHMAN, 84, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widower of Elizabeth Dishman, died Sept. 7 at home. He was a retired Riverboat captain with AEP. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 17 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CRYSTAL ANN HANSHAW FARLEY, 61, of Delbarton, W.Va., daughter of Lucille Hanshaw, died Sept. 13. No service will be held. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, is in charge of arrangements.
LINDA WARREN GILES, 81, of Barboursville died Aug. 10 at home. She was a retired Cabell County teacher. A memorial inurnment service will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept.18 at Highland Memory Gardens, Pecks Mill, W.Va. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANCES B. GUNTER, 77, formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 13. She was a former Cabell County educator. Due to COVID-19 concerns, the family will be holding a private funeral at Union United Methodist Church at 3 p.m. on Sept. 17. For those who would like to virtually attend, the funeral will be livestreamed by accessing www.UnionIrmo.org then click the Sermon tab for the livestream. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the John Roland Sunday School Class at Union United Methodist Church, 7582 Woodrow Street, Irmo, SC 29063. Arrangements are directed by Temples Halloran Funeral & Cremation Services, Columbia, S.C.
RAYMOND LACKEY, 88, of Laurel Creek, W.Va., widower of Norma White Lackey, died Sept. 12 in Logan Regional Medical Center. Graveside service at 1 p.m. Sept. 16 at Lackey Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 15 at Freedom United Baptist Church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
SILAS LEE, of Huntington, infant son of Olivia Taylor, died Sept. 9. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sept. 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Good Hope Cemetery, Crown City, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
KATHLEEN JOAN MAYNARD, 85 of Huntington, widow of Jimmie D. Akers and Daniel T. Maynard, died Sept. 15 at home. She was a retired CRNA having worked for the former Doctors Haught and Vega Anesthesia Group. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 a.m. Sept. 18 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Hoops Family Children’s Hospital, 1340 Hal Greer Blvd. Huntington, WV 25701.
DR. WILLIAM A. McDOWELL, 84, of Huntington, husband of Lillian Marie McDowell, died Sept. 10 at home. He was Chairman of, and professor in the Counseling Department at Marshall University. There will be a tribute to his life in Cape Girardeau, Mo., for his family at a later date. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
DENNIS ALAN PENNINGTON, 51, of Hardy, Ky., son of Cynthia Harper, died Sept. 12 at home. No service will be held. Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky., is in charge of arrangements http://www.hatfieldsfc.com.
JAMES SHELTON RAMEY, 76, of Wayne, husband of Emogene Ramey, died Tuesday, Sept. 14. He formerly worked at Wayne Walmart. Funeral at noon on Sept. 18 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home. Burial in Community Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at the funeral home.