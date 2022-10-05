The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
AMOS ADKINS, 93, of Culloden went to be with the Lord on October 4, 2022, after an extended illness. Preceded by his wife "Baby" and one son, Lester Adkins. He is survived by seven children and 16 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren and one great- great-grandchild. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, October 7, 2022, at Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va.
GENEVIEVE FERN WORKMAN CHRISTIAN, 92, of Huntington, widow of Henry Rexford Christian, died Oct. 4 at home. She was a teacher and artist. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Oct. 8 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial following in Dock’s Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
EDGAR RAY HALL II, 56, of Ashland, formerly of Wayne, died Oct. 2. There will be a celebration of life from 1 to 3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne.
DANNY BODIE KISER, 65 of Branchland, W.Va., husband of Cheryl Plumley Kiser, died Oct. 4. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 7 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va. Burial in Fairview Memory Gardens, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Oct. 6 at the funeral home.
TYLER JACOB LEMASTER, 23, of Huntington, son of Nicole and David Larch and Larry and Jennifer Lemaster, died Oct. 1. There will be a celebration of life at noon Oct. 7 at Hall Funeral Home, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Recovery Point of Huntington. www.timeformemory.com/hall.
EDWARD ALLAN ALJO MAJHER, 78, of South Point, Ohio, widower of Jessie Ann Reeves Majher, died Oct. 1 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was a diesel mechanic with Tri Cities Paving. Graveside service will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 7 at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. A procession to the cemetery will leave the funeral home at 1 p.m. www.regerfh.com.
CLIFFORD VINCENT McCOY, 64, of Huntington, husband of Julie McCoy, died Oct. 2 at home. He worked at Midway Drive-In. There will be a graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Oct. 9 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
RUBY E. SMITH, 92, of Pinsonfork, Ky., widow of Okey Smith, died Sept. 30 in Trinity Healthcare, Williamson, W.Va. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Oct. 5 at R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky. Burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 4 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
WENDELL SPURLOCK JR., 54, of Proctorville, Ohio, died Oct. 2. Arrangements are incomplete at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio.
