RACHEL HARVEY ADKINS, 82, of West Hamlin, W.Va., died Aug. 11. There will be a graveside service at Harvey Family Cemetery, Salt Rock, after the conclusion of visitation from 11 a.m. to noon, Aug. 14 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.
BETTY J. FORD, 92, of Barboursville died Aug. 11 in Genesis Putnam Center, Hurricane, W.Va. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
SUSANNA FURBEE, 91, of Huntington, W.Va., widow of Jerry Furbee, died Aug. 10 in Woodlands Retirement Community. She and her husband started the Workingman’s Store. Funeral arrangements are being handled by Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary, Huntington. Private services will be held for the family. Donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington or a charity of one’s choice. www.klingelcarpenter.com.
GENEWTH JANE HOLLEY, 92, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Aug. 11. There will be a graveside service, 2:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, Point Pleasant. For those wishing to attend services, you are asked to maintain social distancing and responsible virus protection measures while offering the family support. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Point Pleasant Church of the Nazarene. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is assisting the family.
ELLA BOOTS HESSON, 95, of Chesapeake, Ohio, widow of Lallaunce Jr. Hesson, died Aug. 10. There will be a graveside service 11 a.m. Aug. 14 at Forest Memorial Park, Milton. There is no visitation. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home, Chesapeake, is in charge of arrangements.
CLIFFORD JENNINGS KINCAID, 50, of Huntington, father of Katelyn and Kara Houdyschell, died Aug. 5 at home. He was a cook. There will no services at this time. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
FRANKLIN DELANO MCCOY, 83, of Huntington, died Aug. 12 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass. Graveside funeral rites will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 14 at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Aug. 14 at Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. www.regerfh.com.
CHARLEY PHELPS, 88, of Wayne died Aug. 12. He retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Manufacturing. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Aug 17 at Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne. Burial will follow in Price Mills Cemetery. Visitation will begin at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
EDDIE RAY STILTNER, 71, of Ransom, Ky., husband of Linda Kaye Stiltner, died Aug. 10 at home. He was a retired mechanic. Funeral service 10 a.m. Aug. 13, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky.; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Huddy, Ky. Visitation after 6 p.m. Aug. 12 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.