TED BOLT, 61, of Auxier, Ky., brother of Donna McGranahan, Paul, Phillip and James Bolt, died Oct. 12. Funeral services will be private. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is in charge of arrangements.
BILL R. CHATTERTON, 65, of Huntington, husband of Tami Chatterton, died Oct. 7, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a serviceman for Columbia Gas. A drive-through visitation will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. on Oct. 17 at the Church of Christ at Fifth Street. Private family funeral service Oct. 18 on the church’s Facebook page. Burial in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Reger Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
STEVEN RAY COPLEY, 49, of Williamson, W.Va., son of Parthenia Ellis Copley of Williamson, died Oct. 12 in Tug Valley Regional Medical Center, South Williamson, Ky. He had worked at Kmart and Walmart. Funeral service 2 p.m. Oct. 16, R.E. Rogers Funeral Home Chapel, Belfry, Ky.; burial in the family cemetery, Big Splint Hollow, Williamson. Visitation 6 to 9 pm. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. www.rerogersfh.com.
JENNINGS CORNWELL, 88, of Kenova, husband of Violet Cornwell, died Oct. 12 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Those calling on the family are asked to follow CDC guidelines and state mandates of social distancing and wearing a face mask. A small gathering will be held Oct. 15 for those who wish to celebrate his memory. Please contact the family for information. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions to Hospice of Huntington. Rollins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
AMY LYNN MOUNT, 51, of Huntington, mother of Tanya McGinnis, died Oct. 11, in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a nurse at CMAC Memorial. Memorial funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Oct. 16, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is in charge of arrangements. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PEARL OLIVE PRINCE, 100, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Oct. 13, in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Private funeral service and visitation will be held at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio with Pastor Mark Roach officiating. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, Ohio. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
DAVID LYNN ROBERTS, 74, of Catlettsburg, Ky., died Oct. 11. He was a retired boilermaker for Mill’s Price and Sun Coke. Funeral service 3 p.m. Oct. 16, Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio. Visitation one hour before service. www.slackandwallace.com.
DONALD RAY SALYERS, 76, of Ashland, widower of Thelma Ann Rucker Salyers, died Oct. 12. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Oct. 16, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; burial in Coalton Cemetery. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Oct. 15 at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
JANE WALKER SNIDER, 83, of Akron, Ohio, formerly Wayne County, died Sept. 22. She was Executive Director of the Akron Council of World Affairs and formerly was an executive with Proctor and Gamble. Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Oct. 15, Mills Cemetery, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
DIANA CAROLE KECK WILLIAMS, 62, of Belfry, Ky., widow of Fitch Williams, died Oct. 10 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She worked in retail. No service is scheduled. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, is in charge of arrangements.