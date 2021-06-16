The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JULIS RANDALL ADKINS, 64 of Wayne, died June 13. He was an electrical and instrumentation engineer for BASF. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. on June 19 at Morris Funeral Home with burial following in Adkins Cemetery at East Lynn.
HOMER BIARS 74 of Ironton died June 15 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. Funeral service will be noon June 18 at the Ironton City Mission. Visitation will be one hour before service at the church. Brown Funeral Chapel, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.Brownfuneralchapel.org.
KENNETH CAMPBELL, 69, of Portsmouth, Ohio, father of Sibrena Campbell of Taylors, S.C., died June 14, in Southern Ohio Medical Center. He worked at Goodyear Tire. Service will be private. Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
GOLDEN STANFORD CHRISTIAN JR., “SONNY” 74, of Kenova, husband of Bertie Staley Christian, died June 15, in Heritage Center. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. June 18 at the Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Hatten Cemetery. Visitation from 11 a.m. until service time June 18 at the funeral home. www.regerfuneralhome.com.
LINDA CARROLL COFFEE, 76, of Chesapeake, Ohio, mother of John Coffee, died June 9. There will be a memorial service at 7 p.m. June 18 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Friends and family gather from 5 to 7 p.m. June 18 at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
PAULINE CRYE, 93, of Cannonsburg, Ky., widow of Bobby Gene Crye, died June 14 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She had worked at Mays Donuts and Joann Fabrics. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 18 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be two hours before service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Crossroads Baptist Church, 12699 US-60, Ashland, KY 41102. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
MARGUERITE ELIZABETH FRANKLIN, 99, of Canton, Ga., formerly of Huntington, widow of Rev. Thurman Carter Franklin, died Jan. 26 in Canton Nursing Center. She was a former saleswoman for Singer Sewing Machines and had an alteration business. Memorial service will be conducted 2 p.m. June 19 at the Tenth Avenue Church of God. Inurnment will be in Greenbottom Memorial Park. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BEULAH HARDIN, 64, of Louisa, Ky., wife of James Hardin, died June 15. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. June 21 at Young Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Berry Cemetery. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
JENNIFER NICOLE JOHNSON, 30, of Huntington, daughter of Gene Johnson, died June 7 in Mildred Mitchell Bateman Hospital, Huntington. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 19 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
CHINA MARIE MARKHAM of Huntington, daughter of Andre’ Branch and Hope Leeann Markham-Garrett, died June 10. She was employed as a housekeeper at the Holiday Inn Express, Marshall University and the Huntington Mall, and was an attendant at ResCare. A Home-Going service will be 1 p.m. June 17 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service. In lieu of flowers, donations toward funeral expenses at the funeral home are suggested. www.Ferrell-ChambersFuneralHome.com.
PHYLLIS JEAN MORRISON, 78, of Ona died June 14. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. June 18 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park Mausoleum, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington.
SALLY KAY REEVES, 81 of Wayne, widow of James Franklin Reeves, died June 13 in Huntington Health and Rehab. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. June 19 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Elmwood Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. June 18 at the funeral home.
ROGER TOPPINS, 66 of Genoa died June 15 at home. He worked as a machinist with Robin Industries. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. June 18 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Toppins Cemetery, Kiahsville. Visitation will be one hour prior to service.