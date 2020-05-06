The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
JOHN MARK BAILEY, 55, of Ashland, father of Drew Bailey of Catlettsburg, Ky., Bo and Spencer Bailey, both of Ashland, died May 4 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. He was a retired Kentucky State Charitable Gaming Inspector. There will be a private graveside service May 8, Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to cancer research at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
RICKY ALLEN BERRY, 54, of East Lynn, husband of Bonnie Berry, died May 2 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. May 7 at Herman Berry Jr. Memorial Cemetery, Genoa. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home, Wayne, is in charge of arrangements.
CAROL RUTH KIDD BLAGG, 81, of Pedro, Ohio, widow of Rev. Fred Samuel Blagg, died May 5 at home. She was a homemaker. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. May 9, Mount Calvary Missionary Baptist Church, Pedro; burial in Blagg Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. May 8 at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
VELMA KATHLEEN MARTIN CLONCH, 69 of Huntington died May 4 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She worked at Setzer's World of Camping. Funeral services will be 11 a.m., May 9, Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington; burial in Bowen Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. May 8 at the funeral home. Those attending are asked to wear a mask or face covering and observe social distancing. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MARY ANN GRANT DAWSON, 86, of Kenova, widow of Robert Edward Dawson, died April 30 in Wayne Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She retired from The Pumpkin Patch. Private graveside services will be May 8 at Maple Hill Cemetery. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to KUMC Music Ministry, 503 15th St. Kenova. W.Va. 25530. Rollins Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. www.rollinsfh.com.
MINNIE NANCY FANNIN, 73, of Hardy, Ky., widow of gene Smiley and Elliot Fannin, died May 5 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. She was a homemaker. No services will be conducted at this time. R.E. Rogers Funeral Home, Belfry, Ky., is in charge of arrangements. www.rerogersfh.com.
KEITH HAMPTON, 46, of Mud Fork, W.Va., husband of Kelly Hampton, died May 4 in Logan (W.Va.) Regional Medical Center. He was a machinist. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 7, Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Frye Cemetery, Mud Fork. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
CONNIE MAYNARD, 56, of Laurel Creek, Lenore, W.Va., widow of George William Maynard, died May 3. She was a homemaker. Graveside service noon May 8, Carey Cemetery, Lenore. Private visitation for family 6 to 9 p.m. May 7 at Hatfield Funeral Chapel, Toler, Ky. www.hatfieldfc.com.
EDWARD LEE MEADOWS, 65, of Ashton, W.Va., died May 6. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. May 8 at Pine Grove Cemetery, Milton. Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
CONNIE MORRIS, 73, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Harry H. Morris, died May 4 at home. Private funeral services will be conducted May 9 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
THOMAS RAY MURPHY, 79, of Huntington, companion of Lora McCoy, died May 4 in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. He was retired from the carpentry industry. Memorial service will be 2 p.m. May 9 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Cleveland Clinic Cancer Research Center or Hospice of Huntington. Please honor social distancing at the funeral home. Visitation will one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
VERNECIA JEAN “ANITA” PERRY, 60, of Prestonsburg, Ky., wife of Jackie L. Perry, died May 4 in HRMC. She was a bus driver for Dwale Day Care Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. May 6, Preston Funeral Home Chapel, Paintsville, Ky.; visitation one hour before service at the funeral home.
JAMES M. REYNOLDS, 64, of Chesapeake, Ohio, son of Lurlie F. Reynolds of Chesapeake, died May 5 in Heartland of Riverview in South Point, Ohio. There will be no services. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
LORRAINE SUSAN ROSS, 71, of Wayne, wife of George Harvey Ross, died May 5 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Graveside services will be 1 p.m. May 8 at Community Memorial Gardens, Wayne. Morris Funeral Home, Wayne is in charge of the arrangements.
RITA SLONE, 76, of Topmost, Ky., widow of Bobbie Slone, died May 4 in Hazard ARH. Private service 11 a.m. May 8, Nelson-Frazier Funeral Home, Hindman, Ky.; burial in Bates-Thornsberry Cemetery, Kite, Ky. Livestreaming available on the funeral home Facebook page and drive-in service available.
MILLIE JANE SMITH, 75, of Huntington died March 15 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She was a homemaker. Graveside inurnment services will be conducted 1 p.m. May 7, at Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Social distancing is appreciated. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
RICHARD D. TOLLIVER, 73, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died May 4 in Pleasant Valley Hospital. There will be a graveside service 2 p.m. May 7, Moore’s Chapel Cemetery, Ashton, W.Va. Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, is in charge of arrangements.
GEORGE DONALD WATTS, 80, of Barboursville, husband of Betty Warf Watts, died May 5. Services will be private at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Burial will be in Bowen Cemetery.
TYLER WOOLWINE, 34, of Huntington died May 1 in Huntington. He was a Lincoln County schoolteacher. There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is in charge of arrangements. www.regerfh.com.