The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
J.C. CALDWELL, 71, of Cyclone, W. Va., husband of Linda Lee Dotson Caldwell, died Sept. 15 in Logan Regional Medical Center. He was a retired coal miner. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Jan. 8, 2022, at Campus Church of God; friends and family gather two hours prior. Arrangements directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
LINDA LEE DOTSON CALDWELL, 68, of Cyclone, W.Va., widow of J.C. Caldwell, died Dec. 25 in Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Hamlin. Memorial service at 2 p.m. Jan. 8, 2022, at Campus Church of God; friends and family gather two hours prior. Arrangements directed by Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va.
KENNETH S. CRESS, 82, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widower of Lola Faye Mills Cress, died Dec. 28 in Tranquility House, Kennesaw, Ga. He was a retired inspector with Fivco District Health Department. Funeral service will be noon Dec. 31 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel, Ashland. Entombment following in Ashland Cemetery Mausoleum. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Catlettsburg Church of Christ.
SHIRLEY ANN CHRISTIAN DANIEL, 65, of Ashland, widow of Eugene Daniel, died Dec. 25. She was a Ward Clerk for the Department of Veterans VA Medical Center in Huntington. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in the Ashland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Ashland Animal Rescue Fund, AARF, P.O. Box 2061, Ashland, KY 41105-2061. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
CHARLES EDWARD DAVIS, 29, of Chapmanville, W.Va., son of Mark H. Davis Sr. and Tammy Wilburn Davis of Chapmanville, died Dec. 27 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 31 at Evans Funeral Home Chapel, Chapmanville, W.Va.; burial in Highland Memory Gardens, Godby, W.Va. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 30 at the funeral home.
GEORGIA MAE GEBHARDT, 81, of Glenwood, widow of Ronald Frank Sam Gebhardt, died Dec. 25 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. She worked in adult family care. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
BRENT DAVID HOUCK, 66, of Ironton, husband of Barbara Moore Houck, died Dec. 27 at home. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Tracy Brammer Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial following in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.tracybrammerfh.com.
LINDA BETH KELLER, 66, of Huntington died Dec. 28 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. She retired from the WV Department of Environmental Protection as a program manager. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
DORIS ANN BARTLEY LEMASTER, 81, of Ashland, wife of Ernest G. Lemaster, died Dec. 26 in Cates House in Ocala, Fla. She worked at the former Parsons Department Store in Ashland. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Jan. 4 at Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in the Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be one hour before service. www.steenfuneralhome.
DEBRA GAIL LETT, 63, of Proctorville, Ohio, wife of Joseph Lett, died Dec. 24 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the funeral home to assist with payment of services. Funeral service will be conducted 4 p.m. Jan. 1 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER LIGHT, 74 of Taylorville, W.Va., husband of Sue Burke Light, died Dec. 27 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. He owned Christy Lynn Transport. In honoring his request, cremation will take place. Memorial service and celebration of life from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 30 at Chafin Funeral Home Chapel, Delbarton, W.Va.
THELMA NAOMI ALBRIGHT MEADE, 98, of Louisa, Ky., formerly of South Point, Ohio, widow of John Leo Albright and Earl Meade, died Dec. 28 in Three Rivers Medical Center. She retired from Colonial Lanes. Funeral service at noon Dec. 31 at Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Burlington Greenlawn Cemetery. Visitation from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 30 at the funeral home.
JUDITH LYNN MUNCY, 70 of Delbarton, W.Va., wife of James Duff Muncy, died Dec. 27 in Appalachian Regional Hospital, South Williamson, Ky. In honoring her request, cremation will take place and memorial services will be announced at a later time. Chafin Funeral Home is directing arrangements.
DOLLIE MARIE PAYNTER, 81 of Plant City, Fla., formerly of Williamson, W.Va., widow of Dess Preston Paynter, died Dec. 23 in Lakeland Regional Hospital. Funeral service at 1 p.m. Dec. 30 at Nolan Church of God Acts:20-28. Burial in the Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation one hour before service at the church. Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Nolan Church of God, 25 Post Office Hollow, Williamson, WV 25661.
WETZEL PORTER, 89, of Davin, W.Va., widower of Deloris Porter, died Dec. 26 at home. Visitation from 6 to 9 p.m. Jan. 2, 2022, at Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
CONSTANCE FAYE SAXTON, 72, of Blairsville, Ga., formerly of Huntington, died Dec. 26 at home. She was a master cosmetologist. Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Dec. 31 at Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel. Burial will follow in Cyrus Creek Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home in Ceredo. www.regerfh.com.
PAUL RAY TABOR, 75, of Kiahsville, husband of Ida Tabor, died Dec. 24 at home. He was a farmer and carpenter. Graveside service at 2 p.m. Dec. 30, Weltha Nelson Cemetery, Chapmanville, W.Va. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements.
MERRILL E. TOMLINSON, 94, of Proctorville, Ohio, widower of Virginia Tomlinson, died Dec. 29 in Wyngate at River’s Edge, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
BETTY JANE KIRK WHITE, 93, of New Haven, W.Va., widow of Clemit White, died Dec. 25 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Point Pleasant, W.Va. She was a homemaker. Funeral service 1 p.m., Dec. 31 at Foglesong Funeral Home, Mason, W,Va. Burial in Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven. Visitation one hour before service at the funeral home. www.foglesongfuneralhome.com. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va.