JEAN DALE FRANCE, 74, of South Point, Ohio, wife of John France, died March 28 at home. There will be a graveside service at a later date at Union Hill Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, is in charge of arrangements. www.slackandwallace.com.
JUDY FAYE GLANCY, 74, of Milton died March 26 at home. There will be a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. April 3 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
VALERIE LYNN LAWHUN of Whitman, W.Va., sister of Dennis Lawhun, died March 9 in Beckley, W.Va. She retired from the state of West Virginia. A celebration of life will be planned in the Summer.
KAY ANN MCCLELLAND, 59 of Huntington, daughter of Kennetta Kay Moore Bruce of Buchtel, Ohio, died March 28 at home. She had worked as a waitress and cook for the Pioneer Restaurant in Wayne. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Morris Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
JAMES ALVIN PINSON, 92, of Huntington, widower of Audrey Sharon Pinson, died March 26 at home. He was a retired machinist with General Telephone Electronics. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Chapman’s Mortuary. Burial will be in Mose Asbury Cemetery, East Lynn. Visitation will be one hour prior to services Saturday at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
PHYLLIS ANN ROSE, 80, of Huntington, wife of John Franklin Rose, died March 30. Funeral service will be at noon April 2 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Adkins-Cummings Cemetery, Branchland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
MICHAEL EUGENE SANSOM, 55 of Wayne, father of Mikie Sansom of Florida, died March 28 at home. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. April 3 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the funeral home.
ANNA JOAN STEWART, 84 of South Point, Ohio, widow of Eyster Stewart, died March 28 in Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth, Ohio. Funeral services will be conducted at 12 p.m. April 2 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Spring Valley Memory Gardens, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.regerhf.com. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, masks and social distancing will be observed.