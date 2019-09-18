The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
SUSAN ELIZABETH ADKINS, 53 of Scottown, Ohio, wife of Donald Adkins, died Sept. 18. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete.
PHILIP C. BARNETTE, 67, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Carolyn Bryant Barnette, died Sept. 18. He retired from Labors Local #83 in Portsmouth, Ohio. A private family memorial service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Amy for Africa at www.amyforafrica.com or AFA, 816 23rd Street Ashland, KY 41101. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
JOHN ANTHONY BLAYLOCK, 51, of Huntington, son of Don and Carolyn Raines of Huntington, died Sept. 17 in Thomas Memorial Hospital, South Charleston, W.Va. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m.. Sept. 20, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Crescent Hill Cemetery, Ceredo. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
PAUL FRANKLIN BYROM, 74, of Proctorville, Ohio, husband of Judy Byrom, died Sept. 16, in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. He was a retired supervisor of the book depository for the Cabell County Board of Education. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 20 at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Visitation one hour before service Friday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.
CONNIE SUE DEAN, 69, of Huntington, died Sept. 16 at home. There will be a graveside service, 4 p.m. Sept. 20, Hatten Cemetery, Prichard. www.regerfh.com.
LONNIE GENE HATFIELD, 53 of Baisden, W.Va., died Sept. 15 in Pikeville (Ky.) Medical Center. Funeral service 2 p.m. Sept. 21, Mounts Funeral Home, Gilbert, W.Va.; burial in Carter Cemetery, Browning Fork, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service at the funeral home.
EVA SHERELL McGRAW, 65 of Hamlin, Ohio, died Sept. 14 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. No services will be held. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home assisted the family. www.schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
DOROTHY L. MILLER, 90, of Huntington, died Sept. 7 at Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. At this time, arrangements are incomplete with Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home.
LINDA F. MORRIS, 75, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., died Sept. 17. Services will be 1 p.m. Sept. 20, Deal Funeral Home, Point Pleasant. Visitation two hours before service Friday at the funeral home.
MACKENZIE RYAN PLYBON, 32, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 14. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 20, Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne. Visitation will be 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 19, at the funeral home. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
TODD LINN RITCHEA, 45, of Ironton, son of Vickie Ritchea Damron, died Sept. 16 in The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. There will be a visitation, 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 20, Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to City Gospel Mission, Addiction and Recovery Programs, 1805 Dalton Ave., Cincinnati, OH 45214.
FRANK RUTHERFORD, 86, of Huntington, widower of Delores Rutherford, died Sept. 18 at home. He was a retired engineer supervisor with the Huntington VA Medical Center. Reger Funeral Home of Huntington is in charge of arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
EVERETT FRANKLIN SEAGRAVES, 87, of Ashland, husband of Ella Eunice Carroll Seagraves, died Sept. 17 in Ashland Hospice Care Center. He retired from Armco Steel Company as a Rigger. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 21 at Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; entombment in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
DAVID EDWARD STOOKE of Barboursville, widower of Arlene McKim Stooke, died Sept.11 in St. Mary's Medical Center. There will be a Celebration of Life at noon on Sept. 21, Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time Saturday at the mortuary. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to ReBuild Ministries, 1128 9th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. www.hensonandkitchen.com
MEGAN SUSANNE THACKER, 33 of Louisville, Ky., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, daughter of Allan Thacker of Huntington and Susanne Faulkner Eavenson of Proctorville, Ohio, died Sept. 15. A Celebration of Life will be held at 5 p.m Sept. 21, at Beard Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 2 to 5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
JOHN HAYS TURNLEY, 94, of Martin, Ky., widower of Maxine gayheart Turnley, died Sept. 17 in the Lexington, Ky., VA Medical Center. Funeral service 1 p.m. Sept. 21, Hall Funeral Home Chapel, Martin, Ky.; burial in Davidson Memorial Gardens, Ivel, Ky. Visitation after 10 a.m. Saturday before service at the funeral home.
RICHARD DAVID WORKMAN, 59, of Jackson, Ohio, formerly Cabell County, W.Va., husband of Cindy Workman, died Sept. 13. A memorial service will be held form 4 to 8 p.m., Sept. 23 at the Lewis and Gillum Funeral Home of Jackson. www.lewisgillum.com.
WANDA JEAN WRIGHT, 79, of Barboursville, widow of Charles William Wright, died Sept.15, in The Village at Riverview, Barboursville. She was a homemaker. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m., Sept. 21 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Private family burial will follow at Spring Hill Cemetery, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service Saturday at the funeral home. www.regerfh.com.