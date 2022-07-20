The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our daily updates at 12:30, 2:30 and 4:30 p.m., and our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
ROSEMARIE LEE ACCIDENTALE, 57, of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 18 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was a cashier for Marshall University. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. wwwregerfh.com.
JAMES PAUL BAISDEN, 76, of Delbarton, W.Va., died July 18 in Pikeville Medical Center. Funeral service at 1 p.m. July 22 at Chafin Funeral Home, Delbarton; burial in Mountain View Memory Gardens, Maher, W.Va. Visitation two hours before service.
JENNIFER DAWN BRYANT, 39, of Holden, W.Va., daughter of Angela Hainer of Hope Mills, N.C., died July 18 in Logan Regional Medical Center. No services are scheduled at this time. Arrangements are being directed by Collins Funeral Home, Switzer, W.Va.
FRANCES JEAN COLEMAN, 92, of Franklin, Tenn., formerly of Huntington, widow of Charles E. Coleman, died July 19 at home. She retired from the Cabell County BOE. Funeral service will be conducted 3 p.m. July 23 at Woodmere Memorial Parks, Abbey of Remembrance. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday at the cemetery. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
LAVODA DAVIDSON, 68, Ironton, mother of Gloria Jean Porter and Rikki Lee Kazee, died July 17 at home. Honoring her wishes, there will be no service. Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton, is in charge of arrangements. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
GLEN ROBERT DILLEY, 68, of Huntington, husband of Victoria Blissett Dilley, died July 17 at home. He was a retired salesman. Honoring his wishes, there are to be no services. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
JUDY ANN COOK EPLION, 79, of Huntington, wife of Kenneth Eplion, died July 19. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. July 22 at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Burial following in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. July 21 at the funeral home. www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
DAVID BRUCE JONES, 70 of Huntington, husband of Karen Pack Jones, died July 16 in St. Mary's Medical Center. He was employed with Henson and Kitchen Mortuary. Arrangements are incomplete at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DEBRA MAE NUTTER, 63, of Greenvalley, W.Va., mother of Russell Dwayne Nutter of Greenvalley, died July 16 at the home of her sister-in-law, Shirley Jean Grimmett. Funeral service at 2 p.m. July 21 at the Krantz-McNeely Funeral Home, Man, W.Va. Honoring her wishes, cremation will take place. Visitation three hours before service at the funeral home. www.krantzmcneelyfuneralhome.com
TRACIE SHEPHARD, 49, of New Albany, Ind., formerly of Proctorville, Ohio, died July 19 in Baptist Health Hospital, New Albany. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family. www.ehallfuneralhome.com
LULA MARIE WILSON, 88, of Milton died July 18. Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. July 22 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service www.timeformemory.come/wallace.