The following obituaries have been provided by local funeral homes. Read our complete obituaries in The Herald-Dispatch on Thursday and at www.herald-dispatch.com.
BENJAMIN MEREDITH ADKINS, 75 of Barboursville, husband of Drema Porter Adkins, died Sept. 21. At his request, there will be no public services. Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Rd., Huntington, is assisting the family. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
DELBERT AKERS JR., 90, of Prichard, widower of Rita Akers, died Sept. 21 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former Clerk with the CSX Railroad. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova. Burial will follow in Hillcrest Cemetery. He was a former Clerk with the CSX Railroad. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. www.rollinsfh.com.
JAMES RONNIE ALDRIDGE, 69, of Ironton, husband of Rita Scaggs Aldridge, died Sept. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Sept. 25 at Lawrence Furnace Cemetery. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Saturday at Phillips Funeral Home, Ironton. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
LOIS JIMETTE ATKINS, 71 of Huntington, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She retired from the Huntington Police Department, where she was Executive Secretary for the Chief of Police. By her request, cremation will take place. Arrangements at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. www.hensonandkitchen.com
BETTY JO BELLOMY of Huntington died Sept. 18 in a care home. She was a caregiver. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements, which are incomplete. www.regerfh.com.
WILFORD “NELLO” BIRD, 84, of Yawkey, W.Va., died Sept. 20. He was born in Hamlin, W.Va. He was a retired Investigator with the WV Division of Motor Vehicles. A funeral service is scheduled for 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Koontz Funeral, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. on Sept. 23. Interment will follow in Orchard Hill Memorial Gardens, Yawkey, W.Va.
ELLA LUCILLE BOWEN, 95, of Huntington, died Sept. 21 in Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Entombment will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd. Huntington, WV 25702. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
JAMES E. COATES, 93, of Estero, Fla., formerly of Huntington, died Sept. 7 in Hope Hospice, Bonita Springs, Fla. He retired from Armco Steel. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sept. 24 at Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington. Burial will follow at Dock’s Creek Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. Please follow social distancing and wear face covering.
VIRGINIA SUSAN CONRAD, 85, of Groveton, Texas, formerly of Milton, died Sept. 16. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Graveside service will be at 3 p.m. Friday at Staten Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
CHRISTOPHER COOPER, 54, of Barboursville died Sept. 21. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
JOYCE JEWELL COOPER, 80, of Hamlin, W.Va., died Sept. 22. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 23 at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va.; burial following in Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home.
KENNETH EARL CRUM, 64, of Kiahsville died Sept. 20. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at McGhee-Handley Funeral Home, West Hamlin, W.Va. Burial will be in Webb Cemetery, Ranger, W.Va. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral. www.handleyfh.com
GEORGE "RUSSELL" FRANCE JR., 55, of Barboursville, died Sept. 19. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:30 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
WILLIAM BLAINE HODGE SR., 62, of Genoa, died Sept. 19. Arrangements are incomplete at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington.
DIANA KAY HAGERMAN JOHNSON, 68, of Chesapeake, Ohio, died Sept. 20 in King’s Daughter Medical Center. He was a retired Symmes Valley School District school bus driver. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Sept. 25, at Centenary Cemetery, Chesapeake, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROGER FRANKLIN KIRK, 69, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 16 in St. Mary’s Medical Center, Huntington. Services will be 11 a.m. Sept. 25 at Getaway, Ohio, Cemetery. Visitation will be after 10:30 a.m. at the cemetery. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
WILLIAM GERALD MARTIN, 80 of Culloden, husband of Ada Mae Adkins Martin, died Sept. 19 at home. Funeral will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Henson and Kitchen Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 24 at the mortuary. www.hensonandkitchen.com.
RUSSELL LEON RUSTY PARKS, 28, of Huntington, son of Richard and Ludean Parks, died Sept.5 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a teacher with the Kanawha County BOE. Memorial service will be conducted 11:45 a.m. Sept. 25 at Central Christian Church, 1202 5th Ave., Huntington. Visitation will be from 11 until 11:30 a.m. Saturday at the church. Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
EUGENE PAYTON, 69, of Logan, W.Va., died Sept. 20 in Trinity Healthcare Services of Logan. Arrangements are incomplete at Evans Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Chapmanville, W.Va.
KENNETH RAMEY, 84, of South Point, Ohio, husband of Glenna Faye Ramey, died Sept. 21 in King’s Daughters Medical Center. Private family services will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory assisted the family with arrangements. www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
ROY CLINTON RIFFE, 67, of Huntington, husband of Sherrie Cline Riffe, died Sept. 18 in St. Mary’s Medical Center. He was a former teacher for Cabell County Schools. A private inurnment will be in Davis Cemetery, Justice, W.Va., at a later date. Chapman’s Mortuary is assisting the family. www.chapmans-mortuary.com
MICHAEL LEE SADDLER, 50, of South Point, Ohio, died Sept. 21. A graveside service will be 2 p.m. Sept.24 at Junior Furnace Cemetery, Franklin Furnace, Ohio. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Handley Funeral Home Hamlin, W.Va. www.handleyfh.com.
WILLIAM RAY SMITH, 62, of Barboursville, died Sept. 20. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 25 at Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery, Kenova. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home. www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
GLEN DOUGLAS THOMPSON, 29, of Genoa, brother of Tara Thompson of Fort Gay and Gina Thompson of Genoa, died Sept. 16 at home. He was a route carrier for HD Media. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne. Burial will follow in Norman Thompson Cemetery, Genoa. Visitation will be one hour prior to funeral services at Morris Funeral Home Chapel. Due to COVID-19, masks and social distancing will be observed.
BEULAH DALTON TOMBLIN, 89, of Lavalette, formerly of Harts, W.Va. died Sept. 21 at home. She retired from Owens-Illinois Glass Plant. Funeral services 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Burial will be in Dalton Cemetery, Little Harts Creek, Lincoln County. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
WANDA GAIL WATTERSON, 64, of Apple Grove, W.Va., died Sept. 21 in Pleasant Valley Hospital, Point Pleasant, W.Va. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sept. 24 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home, Point Pleasant, W.Va.; burial in Beale Cemetery follows. Visitation will be two hours before service at the funeral home.
RONNIE KENT WEED, 62, of Huntington, husband of Teresa Weed, died Sept. 21 at home. He was a contract analyst with St. Mary’s Medical Center. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Sept. 25 at Chapman’s Mortuary, Huntington. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.chapmans-mortuary.com Donations would be appreciated for a concert that was previously planned for him on Sept. 26 at 11 a.m., at 6845 Merritts Creek Road, and will now be a memorial concert. Donations may be sent to PayPal at trweed@hotmail.com.